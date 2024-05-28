This week at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, Germany, visitors to Gauzy's booth #6E120 are being treated to a broad array of innovative large aircraft solutions using Research Frontiers' SPD-Smart electronically dimmable window (EDW) technology.

This year, two major aviation shows are being held in Europe simultaneously: the AIX Hamburg expo (a "transport category" event), and Geneva's EBACE show (a "business aviation" event). This year, Gauzy is exhibiting at the Hamburg AIX because of its recent project wins in the transport category of aviation, specifically for the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been selected by a major international airline to include SPD-Smart EDWs.

For details on the products at the show, please see below the official press release from Gauzy.

For more information, please contact:

Michael R. LaPointe

Vice President -Aerospace Products

Research Frontiers Inc.

Info@SmartGlass.com

Revolutionizing Passenger Experience and Brand Differentiation in Commercial Aviation

[TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 28, 2024 - Aircraft Interiors Expo] - Gauzy Ltd ("Gauzy"), a global leader in vision and light control solution, including cabin ambiance solutions within the aviation industry, is set to showcase its latest innovations at the Aircraft Interiors Expo to be held in Hamburg, Germany from May 28 to May 30, 2024. With a focus on enhancing passenger comfort through ambiance and shade control, while fostering brand individuality for airlines, Gauzy's plug-and-play solutions offer a seamless integration of functionality and design.

Gauzy's cutting-edge products are designed to cater to the diverse needs of airlines, with the objective to provide easy-to-implement solutions for both new builds and retrofit projects. With a commitment to versatility, Gauzy's offerings are deemed compatible with a wide range of aircraft types and classes, including narrow-body and wide-body configurations, across short and long-haul flights.

Visitors to Gauzy's booth (6E120) at Aircraft Interiors Expo will have the opportunity to explore an array of innovative solutions, including:

LCG® Dimmable Glass Windows both smart glass technologies (also known as dimmable glass), suspended particle device (SPD) and polymer dispersed liquid crystal (POLO will be shown in various configurations that are designed to allow precise control of light through centralized systems or at a passenger seat

Mechanical Shades award-winning pleated and roller shades with stylish designs and customizable finishes stand-alone, or in combination with smart glass and mood lighting are ideal for traditional cabin interiors that match brand requirements.

Transparent Displays: utilizing transparent OLEO technology, windows and dividers transform into dynamic transparent displays, offering enhanced modularity in the cabin environment.

With over two decades of expertise in shading systems, Gauzy, through its subsidiary, Vision Systems, is dedicated to delivering superior-quality, lightweight, and reliable products tailored to airlines' specific requirements. The company's solutions are not only easy to install and maintain but also incorporate innovative features based on the latest technological advancements that meet customer demands for today and the future.

Aligned with evolving cabin trends and passenger expectations, Gauzy aims to remain at the forefront of innovation in natural light control and personalized experiences. Already chosen by designers for premium airlines and business aviation, Gauzy remains committed to pushing boundaries and will continue working to shape the future of air travel.

For airlines seeking to enhance their brand identity and elevate the passenger experience, Gauzy offers a comprehensive range of solutions backed by unparalleled expertise and customer support. Connect with Gauzy at Aircraft Interiors Expo to discover how its innovative products can transform your cabin ambiance and drive brand differentiation.



About Gauzy Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Gauzy's subsidiary, Vision Systems, is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and integration of innovative solutions for the aviation industry. Increasing safety and experience from cockpit to cabin of commercial, business, or VIP aircraft with a robust offering of regulatory compliant products, Gauzy's products are delivered as a Tier 1 to OEMs, Airlines, MROs, and Completion Centers worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Gauzy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to uncertainties related to market conditions and the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") review process, and other factors relating to Gauzy's business described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Sales Contact:



Frederic Jacquemin, Premium Commercial Aviation Business Developer

fjacquemin@vision-systems.fr +33 7 6116 53 96

Press Contact:

Brittany Kleiman, CMO

press@gauzy.com