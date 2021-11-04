Log in
    REFR   US7609111072

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

(REFR)
Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

11/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.

  • Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  • Date/Time: November 4, 2021, 4:30 PM ET
  • Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785
  • Replay: Available on Friday, November 5, 2021 for 90 days at SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Comments:

 1.Fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $723,465 as compared to $165,628 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a $557,837 increase between these two periods. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,050,526 as compared to $697,914 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing a $352,612 increase between these two periods. Higher fee income in the automotive, architectural and display markets were partially offset by lower fee income from the aircraft market. Higher fee income in the architectural and automotive markets was predominantly from one-time settlements of lawsuits brought by Research Frontiers in 2018 against two licensees for royalty payments due, as well as for a current special government contract in the automotive area.
   
 2.Total expenses decreased by $271,625, or approximately 11.4%, for the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.
   
 3.The Company recorded a net profit of $21,614 for the three-month period ending September 30, 2021 compared a net loss of $434,223 for the same period last year. The Company recorded a net loss for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021 of $1,063,628 compared to a net loss of $1,457,798 for the same period last year.
   
 4.As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.0 million and working capital of approximately $4.2 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 23 months of operations.
   
 5.Products using Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-Smart light control technology have been used in existing series production programs such as various models of Mercedes and McLaren cars. General Motors’ Cadillac division also announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. In aircraft, SPD-Smart electronically dimmable windows are featured on such aircraft as the King Air, HondaHet, Airbus EC175 VIP helicopter and the new Epic aircraft currently being delivered to customers. It is also on the Airbus A220 ACJ program at Comlux and various production and super yachts. Recently Research Frontiers licensee and strategic investor Gauzy announced that its customer Rehau has delivered SPD-SmartGlass for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) Idea Train with laser-etched individually-controllable segments. SPD_SmartGlass is also being used in trains in Japan and North America. At the IAA 2021 Auto Show in Munich, Germany in October, BMW featured an innovative headlight using SPD-SmartGlass technology to create a unique and highly esthetic vehicle design that also controls the headlight elegantly and functionally. LG Display combined SPD film with OLED display technology to show a window that turns into a high definition and vibrant display because of the SPD function. SPD, presented with and without invisible segmentation, was also shown at the Munich Auto Show in a sunroof application. Partners of Gauzy in Munich included LG Display, Texas Instruments, Sekisui, Brose, and Vision Systems, longtime valued partner of both Gauzy and Research Frontiers. Also during 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to further increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Cadillac and Celestiq are trademarks of General Motors Corp.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com 

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)  December 31, 2020 
       
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,984,612  $4,772,705 
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020  1,352,971   598,292 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  158,695   56,512 
         
Total current assets  4,496,278   5,427,509 
         
Fixed assets, net  100,324   121,772 
Operating lease ROU assets  506,479   616,442 
Deposits and other assets  33,567   33,567 
Total assets $5,136,648  $6,199,290 
         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of operating lease liability $178,070  $166,377 
Accounts payable  33,566   33,410 
Accrued expenses and other  51,082   26,279 
Deferred revenue  13,304   - 
Total current liabilities  276,022   226,066 
         
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  510,987   646,219 
Total liabilities  787,009   872,285 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020  3,165   3,158 
Additional paid-in capital  123,250,878   123,164,623 
Accumulated deficit  (118,904,404)  (117,840,776)
Total shareholders’ equity  4,349,639   5,327,005 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $5,136,648  $6,199,290 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Nine months ended September 30,  Three months ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
             
Fee income $1,050,526  $697,914  $723,465  $165,628 
                 
Operating expenses  1,699,698   1,924,828   571,024   472,424 
Research and development  420,203   466,698   135,215   136,649 
Total expenses  2,119,901   2,391,526   706,239   609,073 
                 
Operating income (loss)  (1,069,375)  (1,693,612)  17,226   (443,445)
                 
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness  -   202,052   -   7,912 
Net investment income  5,747   33,762   4,388   1,310 
                 
Net income (loss) $(1,063,628) $(1,457,798) $21,614  $(434,223)
                 
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $(0.03) $(0.05) $0.00  $(0.01)
                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  31,645,227   31,458,238   31,650,396   31,575,786 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid-in		  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance, January 1, 2020  31,254,262  $3,125  $122,552,895  $(115,499,912) $7,056,108 
                     
Exercise of options and warrants  321,524   33   284,174   -   284,207 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,457,798)  (1,457,798)
Balance, September 30, 2020  31,575,786  $3,158  $122,837,069  $(116,957,710) $5,882,517 
                     
Balance, January 1, 2021  31,575,786  $3,158  $123,164,623  $(117,840,776) $5,327,005 
                     
Exercise of options  74,610   7   86,255   -   86,262 
Net loss  -   -   -   (1,063,628)  (1,063,628)
Balance, September 30, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,250,878  $(118,904,404) $4,349,639 


For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021

  Common Stock  Additional
Paid-in 		  Accumulated    
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance, July 1, 2020  31,575,786  $3,158  $122,837,069  $(116,523,487) $6,316,740 
                     
Net loss  -   -   -   (434,223)  (434,223)
Balance, September 30, 2020  31,575,786  $3,158  $122,837,069  $(116,957,710) $5,882,517 
                     
Balance, July 1, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,250,878  $(118,926,018) $4,328,025 
                     
Net income  -   -   -   21,614   21,614 
Balance, September 30, 2021  31,650,396  $3,165  $123,250,878  $(118,904,404) $4,349,639 


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  For the nine months ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(1,063,628) $(1,457,798)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  8,838   64,193 
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness  -   (202,052)
Bad debts expense  -   53,217 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Royalty receivables  (754,679)  48,234 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (102,183)  (48,206)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  24,959   (110,921)
Deferred revenue  13,304   13,777 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,873,389)  (1,639,556)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of fixed assets  (966)  (2,168)
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset  -   3,713 
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (966)  1,545 
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from exercise of options  86,262   284,207 
Proceeds from PPP Program Funding  -   202,052 
Net cash provided by financing activities  86,262   486,259 
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,788,093)  (1,151,752)
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  4,772,705   6,591,960 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $2,984,612  $5,440,208 



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,83 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,34 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,6 M 70,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 56,2x
EV / Sales 2020 102x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 85,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Harary President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Darryl Daigle Independent Director
Alexander Kaganowicz Independent Director
William Graham Settle Independent Director
Michael R. LaPointe Vice President-Aerospace Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED-20.64%71
ROKU, INC.-5.53%41 858
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.28.98%25 205
BOLLORÉ SE48.29%17 031
VIVENDI SE-58.68%13 241
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-41.38%12 412