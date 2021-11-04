Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
11/04/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Management to Host Conference Call at 4:30 p.m.
WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter of 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments and projects for its SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology.
Fee income from licensing activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $723,465 as compared to $165,628 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a $557,837 increase between these two periods. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $1,050,526 as compared to $697,914 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing a $352,612 increase between these two periods. Higher fee income in the automotive, architectural and display markets were partially offset by lower fee income from the aircraft market. Higher fee income in the architectural and automotive markets was predominantly from one-time settlements of lawsuits brought by Research Frontiers in 2018 against two licensees for royalty payments due, as well as for a current special government contract in the automotive area.
2.
Total expenses decreased by $271,625, or approximately 11.4%, for the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.
3.
The Company recorded a net profit of $21,614 for the three-month period ending September 30, 2021 compared a net loss of $434,223 for the same period last year. The Company recorded a net loss for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021 of $1,063,628 compared to a net loss of $1,457,798 for the same period last year.
4.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $3.0 million and working capital of approximately $4.2 million. The Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 23 months of operations.
5.
Products using Research Frontiers’ patented SPD-Smart light control technology have been used in existing series production programs such as various models of Mercedes and McLaren cars. General Motors’ Cadillac division also announced that its new ultra-luxury all-electric flagship vehicle, the Celestiq, will offer a four quadrant SPD-SmartGlass roof. In aircraft, SPD-Smart electronically dimmable windows are featured on such aircraft as the King Air, HondaHet, Airbus EC175 VIP helicopter and the new Epic aircraft currently being delivered to customers. It is also on the Airbus A220 ACJ program at Comlux and various production and super yachts. Recently Research Frontiers licensee and strategic investor Gauzy announced that its customer Rehau has delivered SPD-SmartGlass for Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) Idea Train with laser-etched individually-controllable segments. SPD_SmartGlass is also being used in trains in Japan and North America. At the IAA 2021 Auto Show in Munich, Germany in October, BMW featured an innovative headlight using SPD-SmartGlass technology to create a unique and highly esthetic vehicle design that also controls the headlight elegantly and functionally. LG Display combined SPD film with OLED display technology to show a window that turns into a high definition and vibrant display because of the SPD function. SPD, presented with and without invisible segmentation, was also shown at the Munich Auto Show in a sunroof application. Partners of Gauzy in Munich included LG Display, Texas Instruments, Sekisui, Brose, and Vision Systems, longtime valued partner of both Gauzy and Research Frontiers. Also during 2021, licensees of Research Frontiers took steps to further increase their production capacity for SPD emulsion, film and end-products.
For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. “Cadillac” and “Celestiq” are trademarks of General Motors Corp.
CONTACT: Joseph M. Harary President and CEO Research Frontiers Inc. +1-516-364-1902 Info@SmartGlass.com
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Assets
September 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,984,612
$
4,772,705
Royalty receivables, net of reserves of $972,202 in 2021 and $972,202 in 2020
1,352,971
598,292
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
158,695
56,512
Total current assets
4,496,278
5,427,509
Fixed assets, net
100,324
121,772
Operating lease ROU assets
506,479
616,442
Deposits and other assets
33,567
33,567
Total assets
$
5,136,648
$
6,199,290
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liability
$
178,070
$
166,377
Accounts payable
33,566
33,410
Accrued expenses and other
51,082
26,279
Deferred revenue
13,304
-
Total current liabilities
276,022
226,066
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
510,987
646,219
Total liabilities
787,009
872,285
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,650,396 in 2021 and 31,575,786 in 2020
3,165
3,158
Additional paid-in capital
123,250,878
123,164,623
Accumulated deficit
(118,904,404
)
(117,840,776
)
Total shareholders’ equity
4,349,639
5,327,005
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,136,648
$
6,199,290
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Fee income
$
1,050,526
$
697,914
$
723,465
$
165,628
Operating expenses
1,699,698
1,924,828
571,024
472,424
Research and development
420,203
466,698
135,215
136,649
Total expenses
2,119,901
2,391,526
706,239
609,073
Operating income (loss)
(1,069,375
)
(1,693,612
)
17,226
(443,445
)
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness
-
202,052
-
7,912
Net investment income
5,747
33,762
4,388
1,310
Net income (loss)
$
(1,063,628
)
$
(1,457,798
)
$
21,614
$
(434,223
)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
31,645,227
31,458,238
31,650,396
31,575,786
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021
Common Stock
Additional Paid-in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, January 1, 2020
31,254,262
$
3,125
$
122,552,895
$
(115,499,912
)
$
7,056,108
Exercise of options and warrants
321,524
33
284,174
-
284,207
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,457,798
)
(1,457,798
)
Balance, September 30, 2020
31,575,786
$
3,158
$
122,837,069
$
(116,957,710
)
$
5,882,517
Balance, January 1, 2021
31,575,786
$
3,158
$
123,164,623
$
(117,840,776
)
$
5,327,005
Exercise of options
74,610
7
86,255
-
86,262
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,063,628
)
(1,063,628
)
Balance, September 30, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,904,404
)
$
4,349,639
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021
Common Stock
Additional Paid-in
Accumulated
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Total
Balance, July 1, 2020
31,575,786
$
3,158
$
122,837,069
$
(116,523,487
)
$
6,316,740
Net loss
-
-
-
(434,223
)
(434,223
)
Balance, September 30, 2020
31,575,786
$
3,158
$
122,837,069
$
(116,957,710
)
$
5,882,517
Balance, July 1, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,926,018
)
$
4,328,025
Net income
-
-
-
21,614
21,614
Balance, September 30, 2021
31,650,396
$
3,165
$
123,250,878
$
(118,904,404
)
$
4,349,639
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,063,628
)
$
(1,457,798
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,838
64,193
Other income - PPP loan forgiveness
-
(202,052
)
Bad debts expense
-
53,217
Change in assets and liabilities:
Royalty receivables
(754,679
)
48,234
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(102,183
)
(48,206
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
24,959
(110,921
)
Deferred revenue
13,304
13,777
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,873,389
)
(1,639,556
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of fixed assets
(966
)
(2,168
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed asset
-
3,713
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities