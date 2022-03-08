Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Research Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSSS   US7610251057

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(RSSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Research : Partners with scite to Help Identify Supporting and Contrasting Articles

03/08/2022 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Henderson, Nev., March 8, 2022  -  Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, has partnered with scite, an award-winning tool that helps users discover and understand research findings better,.

With this partnership, Research Solutions will now display Smart Citations from scite in their tools, specifically in Bibliogo and Article Galaxy alongside displayed article results. Smart Citations allow users to quickly see how an article has been cited by providing the citation context and identifying supporting or contrasting articles. This partnership will make it as efficient as possible for Research Solutions customers to quickly identify articles supporting or contrasting an article they need to license.
Josh Nicholson, co-founder and CEO of scite says, "We're happy to be working with Research Solutions. It can take a lot of work to identify relevant research. With scite, we're happy to make that process easier by making it easy to see what citing articles say about an article of interest and to quickly and easily see if it has been supported or contrasted by other studies."

Todd Everett, VP of Product Development at Research Solutions says of the partnership, "Research Solutions wants to make it as easy as possible for our customers to understand how research findings are supported or contrasted, and scite is unique in providing these insights."

About scite
scite is a Brooklyn-based startup that helps researchers better discover and evaluate scientific articles through Smart Citations-citations that display the context of the citation and describe whether the article provides supporting or contrasting evidence. Scite is used by researchers from around the world and is funded in part by the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health.


About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides solutions that simplify, and streamline the process research-driven organizations require to obtain, manage and create intellectual property, in short, we Accelerate ResearchTM. We are a pioneer in removing complexity around how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly content -- journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data, with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Contact
Bob Lydon
Research Solutions, Inc.
blydon@reprintsdesk.com
+1 (508) 561-2081

Disclaimer

Research Solutions Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
02:03pRESEARCH : Partners with scite to Help Identify Supporting and Contrasting Articles
PU
03/04RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Research Solutions to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell
PR
02/14RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/14RESEARCH : Appoints Barbara J. Cooperman to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
02/14RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/14Research Solutions, Inc. Announces the Appointed of Barbara J. Cooperman to the Board o..
CI
02/14Research Solutions Appoints Barbara J. Cooperman to its Board of Directors
PR
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Research Solutions, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10RESEARCH : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,10 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,7 M 55,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Research Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,08 $
Average target price 5,18 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy W. Oliver President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William A. Nurthen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Victor Derycz Executive Chairman
Marc Nissan Chief Technology Officer
Scott Ahlberg Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.-15.45%56
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.06%472 904
NETFLIX, INC.-41.86%155 503
PROSUS N.V.-34.24%133 830
AIRBNB, INC.-20.96%83 385
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-31.86%55 839