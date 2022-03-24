Log in
Research Solutions, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

03/24/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
HENDERSON, Nev., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, announced today that management will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 29th at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To participate, sign up at m-vest.com/events.

About Research Solutions 
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit  www.researchsolutions.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-inc-to-participate-in-the-2022-virtual-growth-conference-presented-by-maxim-group-llc-and-hosted-by-m-vest-301510286.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
