AI-powered software module enables production of reports in minutes to save months of manual analysis

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, today launches their new Technology Landscape Module.

This software module, designed for Technology Scouts, offers a streamlined process to generate Technology Landscape Reports in minutes instead of several weeks. The module utilizes advanced AI (including Generative AI) to find, extract, and synthesize vital insights from many trusted sources in one solution, including Patents, Scientific Journals, Clinical Trials, Grants and the proprietary Technology Transfer Opportunities Database.* With intuitive workflows and visual analytics tools, it generates a comprehensive fully referenced and editable overview of the chosen technology ready for review and discussion by Technology Scout Teams and their stakeholders.

"By combining unique and proprietary datasets with advanced AI into a single solution, we're able to help inform and drive strategic planning with accurate and authoritative technology reports in a matter of minutes," said Eléonore Dixon-Roche, Product Manager at Research Solutions. "Leveraging this efficient solution enables businesses to stay on top of tech trends efficiently and comprehensively."

The introduction of this new AI-powered module integrates seamlessly with the solutions they already utilize and enhances users' ability to collaborate across these platforms.

To learn more about the Technology Landscape Module, and for a preview into how the product roadmap helps align emerging technologies with strategic business goals, join the upcoming webinar: https://bit.ly/3vQSD6D.

* The Technology Transfer Opportunities Database aggregates tech transfer opportunities from 250+ leading global universities and institutions into a single database. A critical and unique resource for monitoring and assessing emerging technologies.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth, profitability, and cash flow. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information about Research Solutions, visit: www.researchsolutions.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-launches-ai-platform-to-automatically-create-technology-landscape-reports-302063165.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.