  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Research Solutions, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RSSS   US7610251057

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(RSSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-10-13 pm EDT
2.060 USD   -0.48%
Research Solutions Launches Curedatis, a Rapid Literature Review Platform for the Life-Sciences Industry
PR
Research Solutions, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Research Solutions to Acquire Customer Contracts for FIZ Karlsruhe's AutoDoc Service
MT
Research Solutions Launches Curedatis, a Rapid Literature Review Platform for the Life-Sciences Industry

10/13/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) announces the launch of Curedatis, a software as a service (SaaS) designed to streamline the systematic literature review workflow. The platform provides rapid article screening and regulatory compliance through intelligent documentation and audit trails, which empowers medical device companies to improve their clinical evaluation process. 

Curedatis is a web-based platform that enables users to search, discover, and manage clinical evidence quickly. The platform includes an AI engine that recognizes relevant information like the PICO terms and automatically generates PRISMA flow diagrams and other structured outcomes for critical appraisal. Making the literature review process fast and easy. 

"Curedatis addresses the challenges faced by medical device companies in conducting clinical evaluations," said Michiel van der Heijden, Chief Product Officer of Research Solutions. "The platform is designed to simplify the search process and provide a unified workflow for quickly and thoroughly screening articles."

The Key Benefits and Features of Curedatis

  • Simplified Searching: Users can spend less time reading and extracting information and more time acting on their findings.
  • Ultra-Fast Screening: With PICO label recognition, users efficiently target the information they need.
  • Centralized Article Access: With direct integration to Research Solutions', Article Galaxy platform, users can centralize sources in a single hub so they'll never waste time duplicating data across documents and spreadsheets. 

Learn more about Curedatis and visit: www.researchsolutions.com/curedatis

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support.

For more information about Research Solutions visit: www.researchsolutions.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-launches-curedatis-a-rapid-literature-review-platform-for-the-life-sciences-industry-301648990.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
