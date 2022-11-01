Advanced search
    RSSS   US7610251057

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(RSSS)
11:37 2022-11-01 am EDT
1.940 USD   +0.52%
Research Solutions to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Thursday, November 10, 2022

11/01/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10020201

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 10, 2022. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 10020201.

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-on-thursday-november-10-2022-301665183.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


