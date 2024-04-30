HENDERSON, Nev., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-785-424-1699

Conference ID: RESEARCH

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET on the same day through June 9, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and use replay ID 11155728.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on our family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-2024-results-on-thursday-may-9-2024-302131947.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.