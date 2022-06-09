Log in
Research Solutions to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22nd

06/09/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
HENDERSON, Nev., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, President & Chief Executive Officer & Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 22, 2022. The Company's presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET that day and the webcast can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-present-virtually-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-12th-annual-east-coast-ideas-investor-conference-on-june-22nd-301565295.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
