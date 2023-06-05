Advanced search
Research Solutions to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21 & 22

06/05/2023 | 03:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HENDERSON, Nev., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), today announced Roy W. Olivier, President & Chief Executive Officer & Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 21-22, 2023. Research Solutions' presentation is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 21 and will be accessible through the conference site.

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed through the conference website, the host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities.  Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-present-virtually-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-13th-annual-east-coast-ideas-investor-conference-on-june-21--22-301842429.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
