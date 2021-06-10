Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Research Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSSS   US7610251057

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(RSSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Research : to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16th & 17th

06/10/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HENDERSON, Nev., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer & Alan Urban, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16 & 17, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CDT on June 16th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-present-virtually-and-host-1x1-investor-meetings-at-the-11th-annual-east-coast-ideas-investor-conference-on-june-16th--17th-301309863.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
09:01aRESEARCH  : to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annu..
PR
05/19RESEARCH  : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05/13RESEARCH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/13RESEARCH  : Earnings Flash (RSSS) RESEARCH SOLUTIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $8.3M
MT
05/13RESEARCH  : Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
04/10RESEARCH  : Protege Research Launches Bespoke Market Research Services
AQ
04/05RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/29RESEARCH  : names Interim CEO
MT
03/29RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/29RESEARCH  : Announces Executive Management Changes to Expand Focus on Growth
PR
More news