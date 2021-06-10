Research : to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16th & 17th

HENDERSON, Nev., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced Roy W. Olivier, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer & Alan Urban, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 16 & 17, 2021. The Company's presentation is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CDT on June 16th and will be accessible through the conference site. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the main conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Steven Hooser at (214) 872-2710 or shooser@threepa.com.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

