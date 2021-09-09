Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Research Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSSS   US7610251057

RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(RSSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Research : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, September 23, 2021

09/09/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release containing the company's financial results will be issued following the market close and prior to the call.

Research Solutions Interim President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Alan Urban will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10016429

Please dial into the conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through October 14, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10016429

About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-announce-fiscal-fourth-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-september-23-2021-301372975.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
04:27pRESEARCH : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, September..
PR
08/24RESEARCH : Expects Over 4% Annual Increase in Fiscal Q4 Revenue
MT
08/24RESEARCH : Reports Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
08/24Research Solutions, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Fourth Qua..
CI
08/16RESEARCH : to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annua..
PR
08/12RESEARCH : Unveils Article Galaxy Version 3.0—in a Time When Rapid Scienti..
PU
08/12RESEARCH : Unveils Article Galaxy Version 3.0 - In a Time When Rapid Scientific ..
PR
08/12Research Solutions, Inc. Unveils Article Galaxy Version 3.0 - in A Time When ..
CI
07/21INSIDER TRENDS : Research Solutions Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Research Solutions
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESEARCH SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations