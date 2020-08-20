Research : to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

Log in
ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, today announced its participation in a pair of virtual investor conferences.

The company will participate in the Three Part Advisors virtual Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 27th. The company's presentation will be webcast and is scheduled to be available at 7:00 am CT on August 26th. The presentation can be accessed through the Midwest IDEAS conference portal for registered participants at www.IDEASconferences.com.  Qualified investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact Steven Hooser at shooser@threepa.com.

Research Solutions will also participate in the LD Micro 500 conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 4:00pm ET.  Additional information, including registration and a link to the presentation webcast can be found at ld500.ldmicro.com.

About Research Solutions and Reprints Desk
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-solutions-to-participate-in-virtual-investor-conferences-301116041.html

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
