  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reservoir Media, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSVR   US76119X1054

RESERVOIR MEDIA, INC.

(RSVR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
6.020 USD   -3.68%
Reservoir Media : Acquires Catalog of Multi-Platinum Hip-Hop Producer-Artist Mannie Fresh
PU
03/09Reservoir Media, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Reservoir Media, Inc. to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13
AQ
Reservoir Media : Acquires Catalog of Multi-Platinum Hip-Hop Producer-Artist Mannie Fresh

04/13/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Reservoir Acquires Catalog of Multi-Platinum Hip-Hop Producer-Artist Mannie Fresh
Apr 13, 2023

New York, April 13, 2023- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced the acquisition of the catalog of multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer, and artist Byron Thomas, professionally known as Mannie Fresh. The deal includes both publishing and recorded music rights.

Widely regarded as a genre-defining producer, artist, and entertainer, Mannie spent a large portion of his career producing for Cash Money Records. He was the label's only in-house producer when the company started in 1991, and his unique production helped Cash Money become the preeminent Southern rap label. He is credited with producing nearly all songs across 15 multi-Platinum, Platinum, or Gold albums for Cash Money from 1998 to 2004 including projects by Juvenile, Lil Wayne, T.I., B.G., and Hot Boys. Mannie produced smash hit songs like Gold-selling "Back That Azz Up" by Juvenile, 2x-Platinum-selling "Go DJ" by Lil Wayne, Gold-selling "Top Back" by T.I., and more. Notably, Rolling Stone featured "Back That Azz Up" on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, with the 4x-Platinum album 400 Degreez by Juvenile, which was produced by Mannie, also appearing on the outlet's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

Mannie also performed as part of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers, alongside Bryan Williams, professionally known as Birdman. Together they released five albums and several hit singles, including "Get Your Roll On," "Number One Stunna," "This Is How We Do," and more. With influence from his father DJ Sabu, Mannie drew upon his roots as a New Orleans DJ to mix layers of hip-hop, funk, and Southern bounce to create the distinct New Orleans hip-hop sound. To this day, he continues to work with some of hip-hop's biggest stars, including Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Big K.R.I.T., and Young Jeezy, and his catalog is frequently sampled by artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, among others.

Mannie commented, "It's great to be joining up with Faith Newman and the entire Reservoir team. I'm grateful for their support, and I know they'll take care of my music."

Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman also commented, "Mannie's clever production cultivated a powerful moment for Southern hip-hop, and his distinctive sound helped pave the way for other producers for years to come." She added, "I have personally been a fan of his for decades, and it's a pleasure to bring him into the Reservoir family."

Rell Lafargue, Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "I was born and raised in Louisiana and witnessed Mannie's meteoric rise from a local DJ in New Orleans to a globally acclaimed producer, writer, and performer who helped break some of the genre's biggest talents. It means a lot to me to continue to build Reservoir's connection to creators like Mannie, who represents the highest caliber of contemporary music from New Orleans, and we're pleased to be the new stewards of his hit music."

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reservoir Media Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 12:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
