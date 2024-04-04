Reservoir And One Riot Announce Publishing Deal With Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter Katie Pruitt

Apr 4, 2024

New York, April 4, 2024- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new deal through its joint venture with One Riot to publish Americana, indie rock singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt. The deal includes music from her upcoming album, Mantras, plus future works.

Based in Nashville, Pruitt has been making a name for herself as a talented storyteller and musician on the rise. Prior to commercially releasing music, Pruitt earned recognition from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and was awarded the Holly Prize, which "recognizes and supports an exceptionally talented and inspired young musician/singer/songwriter." Just three years later, Pruitt released her debut album Expectations to wide critical acclaim. The album explores topics from navigating mental health and toxic relationships, to sexuality and questioning religious faith. Expectations earned her a nomination for Emerging Act of the Year at the 2020 Americana Music Honors & Awards and was praised by major outlets including Rolling Stone, Metacritic, and Pitchfork. Pruitt has since released several singles, including collaborations with Donovan Woods, Butch Walker, Rett Madison, and others.

This April, Pruitt is set to release her anticipated sophomore album, Mantras. Produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch, known for their work with boygenius and Lucy Dacus, the LP has a folk-leaning sound with experimental edges of indie-rock. To date, Pruitt has released four singles off Mantras: "Worst Case Scenario," "Blood Related," "White Lies, White Jesus and You," and "All My Friends." Pruitt kicked off her headlining North American tour in support of Mantras on March 28, and she will also perform at several festivals this spring, including Stagecoach in April.

On the new deal, Pruitt said, "I'm so excited to be signing with One Riot/Reservoir. What sets them apart from other publishers for me was their passion to put artistry first. In an industry that typically capitalizes on artists having to shrink their creativity to fit the mold of a catchy jingle, they are outliers that encourage artists to dig deep and mine for meaningful songs that will stand the test of time."

One Riot Founder Dan Rowe also commented, "Katie Pruitt is a unique voice and a true talent as both a recording artist and songwriter. We are so honored to be working with her in this next phase of her career."

Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier added, "Katie is such a powerful and effective storyteller. We are so happy to welcome her to the Reservoir and One Riot family and look forward to supporting her as she continues to evolve and release inspiring music."

