Reservoir Media : Investor Presentation – March 2022

FIRST U.S.-BASED PUBLICLY TRADED INDEPENDENT MUSIC COMPANY
Leading, diversified music publishing and recorded music business
Vast collection of iconic hits across genre, geography, and time period
Focused on acquiring catalogs with hit songs and building portfolio diversification
Investing in frontline songwriters and artists with potential for success
Network of joint venture, administration and distribution partners worldwide
Highly accomplished, respected and award-winning platform
Regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share ranking in Billboard's Publishers Quarterly
Most recently #10 with 0.81% market share for Hot 100 Songs in Q3 2021
Music Week Awards Independent Publisher of the Year 2020
Music Business Worldwide's "The A&R Awards Publisher of the Year" 2019 & 2017
17 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductions
First female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S., led by Golnar Khosrowshahi
Billboard's Women In Music Executive of the Year 2022
Billboard's Most Powerful Women in Music 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Billboard's Power List 2020, 2022
Supported by a highly experienced team of music professionals with decades of experience at major music companies such as Universal, Warner, and Sony
Recorded
Music &
MusicOther1
Publishing120%
80%
Key Facts:
Ø
NASDAQ:
RSVR
Ø
Market Cap:
~$500M
Ø
Fiscal Year End:
Mar 31st
Ø
Shares Outstanding:
64M
140K+ Copyrights
36K+ master recordings
Offices in NYC (HQ), LA, Nashville, London, Toronto, & Abu Dhabi
1 Trailing twelve months ended 6-30-21
4
COMPELLING INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Leading Independent Music
Company with Proven Platform
$600m+ of invested capital since inception
$100m+ of that in futures spend with enhanced risk/return profile vs. traditional recorded music
Competitive Advantages & Value
Enhancement Capabilities
Value enhancement efforts lead to industry outgrowth
Experienced creative team with stellar reputation among artists and key players in the music industry
Proven M&A Platform
Strong track record, trusted partner to artist community and caretaker of legacy assets
Deal pipeline includes 200+ potential targets worth over $3B as of 12-31-21
Evergreen Catalog &
Contemporary Hits
140K+ copyrights and 36K+ masters
130+ active songwriters and frontline artists
87% of publishing & 100% of recording gross profit is Life of Copyright1
Growing Industry, Supported by Powerful Secular Tailwinds
Supported by rise of digital, streaming, emerging markets, and expansion of emerging music monetization platforms
Music industry projected2 to grow over 7% per year through 2030
Strong Growth & Operating
Leverage Model
Expected to outgrow music industry fundamentals, with projected FY2021-2025 CAGR of 18%
Significant operating leverage opportunity as scale
5
1 Based on 80% of LTM 12/31/21 Net Publisher Share (NPS) and Net Label Share (NLS); 2 Wall Street Research
