Reservoir Media : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Essex Equity Joint Investment Vehicle, LLC
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Reservoir Media, Inc. [RSVR]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
/ May be deemed a 10% owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP , 381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK
NY
10016
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Essex Equity Joint Investment Vehicle, LLC
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP
381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
NEW YORK, NY10016
May be deemed a 10% owner
Richmond Hill Investments, LLC
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP
381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
NEW YORK, NY10016
May be deemed a 10% owner
ESSEX EQUITY HOLDINGS, LLC
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP
381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
NEW YORK, NY10016
May be deemed a 10% owner
LIU JOHN D
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP
381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
NEW YORK, NY10016
May be deemed a 10% owner
Taylor Ryan P.
C/O RICHMOND HILL INVESTMENT CO., LP
381 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 1101
NEW YORK, NY10016
May be deemed a 10% owner
Signatures
/s/ John D. Liu, as Authorized Signatory for Essex Equity Joint Investment Vehicle, LLC
2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ John D. Liu, as Authorized Signatory for Richmond Hill Investments, LLC
2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ John D. Liu, as Authorized Signatory for Essex Equity Holdings, LLC
2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ John D. Liu
2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
/s/ Ryan P. Taylor
2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
The 92,413 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Shares"), of Reservoir Media, Inc. (the "Issuer") reported on this Form 4 were purchased in multiple trades at prices ranging from $6.10 to $6.74 per share. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price per Share. The Reporting Persons hereby undertake to provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of Shares purchased and prices at which the transactions were effected.
(2)
The Reporting Persons listed on this Form 4 may be deemed members of a group holding equity securities of the Issuer. The filing of this Form 4 shall not be deemed to be an admission that the Reporting Persons are members of such group.
(3)
The Reporting Persons listed on this Form 4 may be deemed members of a group with Richmond Hill Capital Partners, LP and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "RH Entities"), which are separately filing a Form 4 with respect to equity securities of the Issuer on the date hereof, and with ER Reservoir LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "ER Entities"), which have previously filed a Form 3 with respect to equity securities of the Issuer. The filing of this Form 4 shall not be deemed to be an admission that the Reporting Persons are members of such a group with any of the RH Entities or the ER Entities and the Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of any securities beneficially owned by the RH Entities and the ER Entities, except to the extent of their pecuniary interests therein.
(4)
The amount of securities shown in this row is owned directly by Essex Equity Joint Investment Vehicle, LLC ("Essex"). Ryan P. Taylor owns an equity interest in an entity that may be deemed to have a pecuniary interest in the Shares owned by Essex and therefore may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Shares owned by Essex. Mr. Taylor disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and the inclusion of the Shares in this Report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported Shares for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act, or for any other purpose.
(5)
As the manager of Essex, Richmond Hill Investments, LLC (the "RHI Manager") may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by Essex. The RHI Manager disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
(6)
As the manager of the RHI Manager, Essex Equity Holdings, LLC (the "EEH Manager") may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by Essex. The EEH Manager disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or otherwise, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.
(7)
As the manager of the EEH Manager, John D. Liu may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by Essex. Mr. Liu disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or otherwise, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
(8)
The 17,078 Shares reported on this Form 4 were purchased in multiple trades at prices ranging from $6.39 to $6.50 per share. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price per Share. The Reporting Persons hereby undertake to provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of Shares purchased and prices at which the transactions were effected.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Reservoir Media Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.