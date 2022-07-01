Reservoir Media : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) The 39,605 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Shares"), of Reservoir Media, Inc. (the "Issuer") reported on this Form 4 were purchased in multiple trades at prices ranging from $6.10 to $6.74 per share. The price reported above reflects the weighted average purchase price per Share. The Reporting Persons hereby undertake to provide to the Securities and Exchange Commission staff, the Issuer or any security holder of the Issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of Shares purchased and prices at which the transactions were effected.

(2) The Reporting Persons listed on this Form 4 may be deemed members of a group holding equity securities of the Issuer. The filing of this Form 4 shall not be deemed to be an admission that the Reporting Persons are members of such group.

(3) The Reporting Persons listed on this Form 4 may be deemed members of a group with Essex Equity Joint Investment Vehicle, LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "Essex Entities"), which are separately filing a Form 4 with respect to equity securities of the Issuer on the date hereof, and with ER Reservoir LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the "ER Entities"), which have previously filed a Form 3 with respect to equity securities of the Issuer. The filing of this Form 4 shall not be deemed to be an admission that the Reporting Persons are members of such a group with any of the Essex Entities or the ER Entities and the Reporting Persons disclaim beneficial ownership of any securities beneficially owned by the Essex Entities and the ER Entities, except to the extent of their pecuniary interests therein.

(4) The amount of securities shown in this row is owned directly by Richmond Hill Capital Partners, LP ("RHCP"). John D. Liu owns an equity interest in an entity that may be deemed to have a pecuniary interest in the Shares owned by RHCP and therefore may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Shares owned by RHCP. Mr. Liu disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein, and the inclusion of the Shares in this Report shall not be deemed an admission of beneficial ownership of the reported Shares for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act, or for any other purpose.

(5) As the general partner of RHCP, Richmond Hill Advisors, LLC (the "General Partner") may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by RHCP. The General Partner disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.

(6) As the investment adviser to RHCP, Richmond Hill Investment Co., LP ("RHIC") may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by RHCP. RHIC disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or otherwise, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.

(7) As the general partner of RHIC, Richmond Hill Capital Management, LLC ("RHCM") may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by RHCP. RHCM disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or otherwise, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein.

(8) As the managing member of the General Partner and the manager of RHCM, Ryan P. Taylor may be deemed to be a beneficial owner of the Issuer's securities held by RHCP. Mr. Taylor disclaims any beneficial ownership of any of the Issuer's securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Exchange Act or otherwise, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.