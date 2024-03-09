ResGen Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the process of manufacturing pyrolysis oil (a substitute for furnace oil) from all kinds of waste plastics. The Company operates through manufacturing and selling of pyrolysis oil and carbon (substitute for coal) from plastic waste segment. It is developing technology to improve the efficiency of the chemical recycling process. It uses technology and a patented catalytic pyrolysis process to turn plastic waste into PlasEco. Its Clear Carbon is the online recycling platform that connects businesses, consumers and recyclers with up to eight different types of waste in a few taps on its mobile app. The Company has set up a Chemical Recycling Plant in Vikramgad (Palghar), Maharashtra.