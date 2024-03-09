The Board of Directors of ResGen Limited in their meeting held on 9 March, 2024, approved the shifting of Registered Office of the Company from its current location to 920, Maker Chambers V, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 023, Maharashtra, India.
ResGen Limited
Equities
543805
INE0NYN01016
Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing
|Feb. 13
|Resgen Limited Announces Resignation of Akshay Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
|Dec. 28
|ResGen Limited Approves Appointment of Akshay Mohitkumar Shah as Company Secretary
|CI
