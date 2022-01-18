Log in
    RGGI   US7611271096

RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RGGI)
Resgreen International : Group Announces Creation of Virtual Showroom for Clients

01/18/2022 | 01:50pm EST
Resgreen Group Announces Creation of Virtual Showroom for Clients

Shelby Township, Michigan - January 18, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE) - Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the creation and implementation of its virtual showroom.

RGGI is augmenting its physical demonstration facility with a virtual showroom that will allow for live presentations of PullBuddy, RGGI's flagship automated guided vehicle and signature state-of-the-art BotWay traffic control and monitoring software. Clients will be able to view RGGI's products in real time and provide them with the opportunity to interact with the engineering and sales team regarding questions and requests.

"The virtual showroom has many benefits. We are extremely excited to be able to showcase our vehicles and software virtually as they perform in a real world setting within our facility. Clients will be able to pose questions to RGGI's engineering and sales teams during the live demonstration from the safety of their home or office." stated Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group. "The virtual showroom is excellent for those with time constraints, helps to better qualify the customer's needs and desires for our products, shortens the sales cycle by getting valuable information to the client right away, and saves on potentially costly sales visits. The current pandemic only adds to the value and safety of presenting our products in a virtual setting."

RGGI expects the virtual showroom to be up and running at full capacity with the next few weeks.

For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit https://resgreengroup.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Email: scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Business Contact:

Parsh Patel, RGGI President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

Disclaimer

Resgreen Group International Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 18:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
