Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Resgreen Group International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGGI   US7611271096

RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RGGI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resgreen International : RGGI Annual Report Period Ending December 31, 2021

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Nevada Corporation

51745 Filomena Drive

Shelby Township, MI 48315

www.resgreengroup.com

info@resgreengroup.com

586-265-2376

SIC: 6719

ANNUAL REPORT

For the Period Ending

December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 118,331,143

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 108,331,143

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 61,746,343

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.):

Yes: No: X

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No: X

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No: X

"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1

Item 1: Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC., 51745 Filomena Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48315 is formerly known as:

  • Formerly Uranium Hunter Corporation until June 28, 2016
  • Formerly Brownsville Company until February 1, 2007

The Company was incorporated in Nevada on September 4, 2003 and has an active standing in that state.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

51745 Filomena Drive

Shelby Township, MI 48315

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:___ No: X

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Item 2: Security Information

Trading symbol:

RGGI

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

761127109

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

400,000,000

as of date:

December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

118,331,143

as of date:

December 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float

58,315,343

as of date:

December 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

400

as of date:

December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred Stock

CUSIP:

761127208

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

6,000,000

as of date:

December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

80,000

as of date:

December 31, 2021

2

The name and address of the transfer agent.

VStock Transfer LLC

18 Lafayette Place Woodmere, New York 11598 212-828-8436http://www.vstocktransfer.com

info@vstocktransfer.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes:

No:

Item 3: Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of Shares

Opening Balance:

outstanding as of

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

1/1/2020

Common:

53,530,576

All Preferred: 80,000

Were the

shares

Reason for

issued at

Individual/

share

a

Entity Shares

issuance

Transaction

discount

were issued to

(e.g. for cash

type (e.g. new

to market

(entities must

or debt

issuance,

price at

have individual

conversion)

cancellation,

Value of

the time

with voting /

OR Nature

Restricted or

Exemptio

shares

Number of

shares issued

of

investment

of Services

Unrestricted

n or

Date of

returned to

Shares Issued

Class of

($/per share)

issuance?

control

Provided (if

as of this

Registrati

Transaction

treasury)

(or cancelled)

Securities

at Issuance

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

applicable)

filing?

on Type?

Barth Family

Trust, Joseph

5/12/2020

New issuance

75,000

Common

0.10

Yes

Barth

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

5/19/2020

New issuance

180,000

Common

0.10

Yes

Steven Seely

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

5/21/2020

New issuance

200,000

Common

0.10

Yes

Kurt Johnson

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

6/10/2020

New issuance

100,000

Common

0.10

Yes

Terry J Dobson

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

New

Opportunity

Business

Solutions, Inc.

Brian Kistler,

6/16/2020

Cancellation

(23,000,000)

Common

0.001

Yes

President

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Parashar Patel,

6/16/2020

Cancellation

(25,000,000)

Common

0.001

Yes

President

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Parashar Patel,

6/16/2020

New issuance

19,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

President

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

New

Opportunity

Business

Solutions, Inc.

Brian Kistler,

6/16/2020

New issuance

17,000,000

Common

0.001

Yes

President

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

3

Were the

shares

Reason for

issued at

Individual/

share

a

Entity Shares

issuance

Transaction

discount

were issued to

(e.g. for cash

type (e.g. new

to market

(entities must

or debt

issuance,

price at

have individual

conversion)

cancellation,

Value of

the time

with voting /

OR Nature

Restricted or

Exemptio

shares

Number of

shares issued

of

investment

of Services

Unrestricted

n or

Date of

returned to

Shares Issued

Class of

($/per share)

issuance?

control

Provided (if

as of this

Registrati

Transaction

treasury)

(or cancelled)

Securities

at Issuance

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

applicable)

filing?

on Type?

World Market

Ventures, LLC

Chad Curtis,

Debt

7/21/2020

New issuance

1,230,767

Common

0.0325

Yes

President

Conversion

Restricted

4(a)(2)

7/27/2020

New issuance

300,000

Common

0.05

Yes

Terry J Dobson

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

8/13/2020

New issuance

30,000

Common

0.10

No

Steven Seeley

Cash

Restricted

4(a)(2)

World Market

Ventures, LLC

Chad Curtis,

Debt

9/24/2020

New issuance

4,400,000

Common

0.0045

Yes

President

Conversion

Restricted

4(a)(2)

World Market

Ventures, LLC

Chad Curtis,

11/19/2020

New issuance

4,700,000

Common

0.0196

Yes

President

Services

Unrestricted

Reg A

12/1/2020

New issuance

4,000,000

Common

0.0280

Yes

John Morgan

Services

Unrestricted

Reg A

RB Capital

Partners, Inc.,

Brett Rosen,

Managing

Debt

12/11/2020

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0005

Yes

Partner

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(2)

RB Capital

Partners, Inc.,

Brett Rosen,

Managing

Debt

1/7/2021

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0005

Yes

Partner

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(2)

1/8/2021

New issuance

5,000,000

Common

0.0540

No

Burt Lavallee

Services

Unrestricted

Reg A

World Market

Ventures, LLC

Chad Curtis,

2/9/2021

New issuance

2,500,000

Common

0.1554

No

President

Services

Unrestricted

Reg A

Stacey

4/2/2021

New issuance

3,000,000

Common

0.0700

No

Foxworthy

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

4/15/2021

New issuance

3,000,000

Common

0.07030

No

Sarah Carlson

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Lawrence

4/15/2021

New issuance

3,000,000

Common

0.07030

No

Lawson

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

RB Capital

Partners, Inc.,

Brett Rosen,

Managing

Debt

5/27/2021

New issuance

6,000,000

Common

0.0005

Yes

Partner

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(2)

RB Capital

Partners, Inc.,

Brett Rosen,

Managing

Debt

6/22/2021

New issuance

8,000,000

Common

0.0005

Yes

Partner

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(2)

Christopher

8/2/2021

New issuance

708,700

Common

0.0369

No

Luckritz

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

8/2/2021

New issuance

708,700

Common

0.0369

No

Donald J Bird

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

8/2/2021

New issuance

708,700

Common

0.0369

No

Isacc Hammons

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Stacey

8/2/2021

New issuance

708,700

Common

0.0369

No

Foxworthy

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

RB Capital

Partners, Inc.,

Brett Rosen,

Managing

Debt

8/13/2021

New issuance

8,000,000

Common

0.0005

Yes

Partner

Conversion

Unrestricted

4(a)(2)

J2 Marketing,

Hugh Johnson,

8/16/2021

New issuance

250,000

Common

0.0330

No

Principal

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

World Market

Ventures, LLC

Chad Curtis,

12/6/2021

New issuance

10,000,000

Common

0.0195

Yes

President

Services

Restricted

4(a)(2)

4

Were the

shares

Reason for

issued at

Individual/

share

a

Entity Shares

issuance

Transaction

discount

were issued to

(e.g. for cash

type (e.g. new

to market

(entities must

or debt

issuance,

price at

have individual

conversion)

cancellation,

Value of

the time

with voting /

OR Nature

Restricted or

Exemptio

shares

Number of

shares issued

of

investment

of Services

Unrestricted

n or

Date of

returned to

Shares Issued

Class of

($/per share)

issuance?

control

Provided (if

as of this

Registrati

Transaction

treasury)

(or cancelled)

Securities

at Issuance

(Yes/No)

disclosed).

applicable)

filing?

on Type?

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstanding

on 12/31/2021

Common: 118,331,143

All Preferred: 80,000

  1. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
    Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount at

Accrued ($)

Date

mechanism for determining

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

conversion of instrument to

individual with voting /

Loan,

($)

shares)

investment control

Services, etc.)

disclosed).

Demand

12/15/2016

27,793

40,000

0

Note

None

Anoop Patel

Operations

The holder shall have the right

from time to time, and at any time

during the period beginning on

the date which is one hundred

eighty (180) days following the

date of this note, to convert all or

any part of the outstanding and

unpaid principal amount into

Common Stock. The conversion

shall be determined by dividing

RB Capital Partners, Inc.,

Convertible

the aggregate principal amount

Brett Rosen, Managing

12/11/2020

124,283

137,783

Footnote 1

Note

borrowed by $0.15.

Partner

Operations

The holder shall have the right

from time to time, and at any time

during the period beginning on

the date which is one hundred

eighty (180) days following the

date of this note, to convert all or

any part of the outstanding and

unpaid principal amount into

Common Stock. The conversion

shall equal fifty percent (50%) of

the lowest trading prices for the

Common Stock during the twenty

(20) day trading period ending on

the latest complete trading day

prior to the conversion date,

Convertible

representing a discount rate of

12/11/2020

120,000

120,000

8,975

Note

forty percent (50%).

Rajeshkumar J Patel

Operations

The holder shall have the right

from time to time, and at any time

during the period beginning on

the date which is one hundred

eighty (180) days following the

date of this note, to convert all or

RB Capital Partners, Inc.,

Convertible

any part of the outstanding and

Brett Rosen, Managing

1/11/2021

100,000

100,000

Footnote 1

Note

unpaid principal amount into

Partner

Operations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resgreen Group International Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
10:42aRESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : RGGI Annual Report Period Ending December 31, 2021
PU
01/25RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Additional Purchase Order from Atlantic Precision..
PU
01/18RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Creation of Virtual Showroom for Clients
PU
01/10RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Purchase Order with Texas A&M University
PU
01/07RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Purchase Order of Material Handling System for At..
PU
2021Resgreen Group Provides Update
AQ
2021RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Industry 1.0 to 4.0 in a Nutshell
PU
2021RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Shift to New Hong Kong Based Parts Supplier To Re..
PU
2021RESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : disclosure and financial report period ending September 30, 2021
PU
2021Resgreen Group International Inc. Discusses Progress and Upcoming Commercialization of ..
NE
More news
Chart RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Resgreen Group International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Li-Chung Chang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parashar Patel Chairman, President, Treasurer & Director
Brian K. Kistler Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Ting Luo Secretary & Director
Carrie DiBattista Director-Digital Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.40.74%2
MINTH GROUP LIMITED6.84%5 470
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.40%3 707
LINAMAR CORPORATION-7.22%3 553
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-10.32%3 403
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-10.35%2 287