Resgreen International : RGGI Annual Report Period Ending December 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 118,331,143
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 108,331,143
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 61,746,343
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.):
Yes: No: X
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: No: X
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes:
No: X
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Item 1: Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC., 51745 Filomena Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48315 is formerly known as:
Formerly Uranium Hunter Corporation until June 28, 2016
Formerly Brownsville Company until February 1, 2007
The Company was incorporated in Nevada on September 4, 2003 and has an active standing in that state.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
51745 Filomena Drive
Shelby Township, MI 48315
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:___ No: X
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Item 2: Security Information
Trading symbol:
RGGI
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
761127109
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
400,000,000
as of date:
December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
118,331,143
as of date:
December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float
58,315,343
as of date:
December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
400
as of date:
December 31, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Item 3: Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Number of Shares
Opening Balance:
outstanding as of
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
1/1/2020
Common:
53,530,576
All Preferred: 80,000
Were the
shares
Reason for
issued at
Individual/
share
a
Entity Shares
issuance
Transaction
discount
were issued to
(e.g. for cash
type (e.g. new
to market
(entities must
or debt
issuance,
price at
have individual
conversion)
cancellation,
Value of
the time
with voting /
OR Nature
Restricted or
Exemptio
shares
Number of
shares issued
of
investment
of Services
Unrestricted
n or
Date of
returned to
Shares Issued
Class of
($/per share)
issuance?
control
Provided (if
as of this
Registrati
Transaction
treasury)
(or cancelled)
Securities
at Issuance
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
applicable)
filing?
on Type?
Barth Family
Trust, Joseph
5/12/2020
New issuance
75,000
Common
0.10
Yes
Barth
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
5/19/2020
New issuance
180,000
Common
0.10
Yes
Steven Seely
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
5/21/2020
New issuance
200,000
Common
0.10
Yes
Kurt Johnson
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
6/10/2020
New issuance
100,000
Common
0.10
Yes
Terry J Dobson
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
New
Opportunity
Business
Solutions, Inc.
Brian Kistler,
6/16/2020
Cancellation
(23,000,000)
Common
0.001
Yes
President
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Parashar Patel,
6/16/2020
Cancellation
(25,000,000)
Common
0.001
Yes
President
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Parashar Patel,
6/16/2020
New issuance
19,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
President
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
New
Opportunity
Business
Solutions, Inc.
Brian Kistler,
6/16/2020
New issuance
17,000,000
Common
0.001
Yes
President
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Were the
shares
Reason for
issued at
Individual/
share
a
Entity Shares
issuance
Transaction
discount
were issued to
(e.g. for cash
type (e.g. new
to market
(entities must
or debt
issuance,
price at
have individual
conversion)
cancellation,
Value of
the time
with voting /
OR Nature
Restricted or
Exemptio
shares
Number of
shares issued
of
investment
of Services
Unrestricted
n or
Date of
returned to
Shares Issued
Class of
($/per share)
issuance?
control
Provided (if
as of this
Registrati
Transaction
treasury)
(or cancelled)
Securities
at Issuance
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
applicable)
filing?
on Type?
World Market
Ventures, LLC
Chad Curtis,
Debt
7/21/2020
New issuance
1,230,767
Common
0.0325
Yes
President
Conversion
Restricted
4(a)(2)
7/27/2020
New issuance
300,000
Common
0.05
Yes
Terry J Dobson
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
8/13/2020
New issuance
30,000
Common
0.10
No
Steven Seeley
Cash
Restricted
4(a)(2)
World Market
Ventures, LLC
Chad Curtis,
Debt
9/24/2020
New issuance
4,400,000
Common
0.0045
Yes
President
Conversion
Restricted
4(a)(2)
World Market
Ventures, LLC
Chad Curtis,
11/19/2020
New issuance
4,700,000
Common
0.0196
Yes
President
Services
Unrestricted
Reg A
12/1/2020
New issuance
4,000,000
Common
0.0280
Yes
John Morgan
Services
Unrestricted
Reg A
RB Capital
Partners, Inc.,
Brett Rosen,
Managing
Debt
12/11/2020
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
Partner
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(2)
RB Capital
Partners, Inc.,
Brett Rosen,
Managing
Debt
1/7/2021
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
Partner
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(2)
1/8/2021
New issuance
5,000,000
Common
0.0540
No
Burt Lavallee
Services
Unrestricted
Reg A
World Market
Ventures, LLC
Chad Curtis,
2/9/2021
New issuance
2,500,000
Common
0.1554
No
President
Services
Unrestricted
Reg A
Stacey
4/2/2021
New issuance
3,000,000
Common
0.0700
No
Foxworthy
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
4/15/2021
New issuance
3,000,000
Common
0.07030
No
Sarah Carlson
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Lawrence
4/15/2021
New issuance
3,000,000
Common
0.07030
No
Lawson
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
RB Capital
Partners, Inc.,
Brett Rosen,
Managing
Debt
5/27/2021
New issuance
6,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
Partner
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(2)
RB Capital
Partners, Inc.,
Brett Rosen,
Managing
Debt
6/22/2021
New issuance
8,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
Partner
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(2)
Christopher
8/2/2021
New issuance
708,700
Common
0.0369
No
Luckritz
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
8/2/2021
New issuance
708,700
Common
0.0369
No
Donald J Bird
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
8/2/2021
New issuance
708,700
Common
0.0369
No
Isacc Hammons
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Stacey
8/2/2021
New issuance
708,700
Common
0.0369
No
Foxworthy
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
RB Capital
Partners, Inc.,
Brett Rosen,
Managing
Debt
8/13/2021
New issuance
8,000,000
Common
0.0005
Yes
Partner
Conversion
Unrestricted
4(a)(2)
J2 Marketing,
Hugh Johnson,
8/16/2021
New issuance
250,000
Common
0.0330
No
Principal
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
World Market
Ventures, LLC
Chad Curtis,
12/6/2021
New issuance
10,000,000
Common
0.0195
Yes
President
Services
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Were the
shares
Reason for
issued at
Individual/
share
a
Entity Shares
issuance
Transaction
discount
were issued to
(e.g. for cash
type (e.g. new
to market
(entities must
or debt
issuance,
price at
have individual
conversion)
cancellation,
Value of
the time
with voting /
OR Nature
Restricted or
Exemptio
shares
Number of
shares issued
of
investment
of Services
Unrestricted
n or
Date of
returned to
Shares Issued
Class of
($/per share)
issuance?
control
Provided (if
as of this
Registrati
Transaction
treasury)
(or cancelled)
Securities
at Issuance
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
applicable)
filing?
on Type?
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstanding
on 12/31/2021
Common: 118,331,143
All Preferred: 80,000
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:
Date of Note
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Issuance
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued ($)
Date
mechanism for determining
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
conversion of instrument to
individual with voting /
Loan,
($)
shares)
investment control
Services, etc.)
disclosed).
Demand
12/15/2016
27,793
40,000
0
Note
None
Anoop Patel
Operations
The holder shall have the right
from time to time, and at any time
during the period beginning on
the date which is one hundred
eighty (180) days following the
date of this note, to convert all or
any part of the outstanding and
unpaid principal amount into
Common Stock. The conversion
shall be determined by dividing
RB Capital Partners, Inc.,
Convertible
the aggregate principal amount
Brett Rosen, Managing
12/11/2020
124,283
137,783
Footnote 1
Note
borrowed by $0.15.
Partner
Operations
The holder shall have the right
from time to time, and at any time
during the period beginning on
the date which is one hundred
eighty (180) days following the
date of this note, to convert all or
any part of the outstanding and
unpaid principal amount into
Common Stock. The conversion
shall equal fifty percent (50%) of
the lowest trading prices for the
Common Stock during the twenty
(20) day trading period ending on
the latest complete trading day
prior to the conversion date,
Convertible
representing a discount rate of
12/11/2020
120,000
120,000
8,975
Note
forty percent (50%).
Rajeshkumar J Patel
Operations
The holder shall have the right
from time to time, and at any time
during the period beginning on
the date which is one hundred
eighty (180) days following the
date of this note, to convert all or
RB Capital Partners, Inc.,
Convertible
any part of the outstanding and
Brett Rosen, Managing
1/11/2021
100,000
100,000
Footnote 1
Note
unpaid principal amount into
Partner
Operations
