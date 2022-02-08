Resgreen International : RGGI Annual Report Period Ending December 31, 2021

A Nevada Corporation 51745 Filomena Drive Shelby Township, MI 48315 www.resgreengroup.com info@resgreengroup.com 586-265-2376 SIC: 6719 ANNUAL REPORT For the Period Ending December 31, 2021 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 118,331,143 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 108,331,143 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 61,746,343 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934.): Yes: No: X Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: X Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: No: X "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. 1

Item 1: Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC., 51745 Filomena Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48315 is formerly known as: Formerly Uranium Hunter Corporation until June 28, 2016

Formerly Brownsville Company until February 1, 2007 The Company was incorporated in Nevada on September 4, 2003 and has an active standing in that state. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 51745 Filomena Drive Shelby Township, MI 48315 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes:___ No: X If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Item 2: Security Information Trading symbol: RGGI Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 761127109 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 400,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 118,331,143 as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float 58,315,343 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 400 as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred Stock CUSIP: 761127208 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 6,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 80,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 2

The name and address of the transfer agent. VStock Transfer LLC 18 Lafayette Place Woodmere, New York 11598 212-828-8436http://www.vstocktransfer.com info@vstocktransfer.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Item 3: Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of Shares Opening Balance: outstanding as of *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. 1/1/2020 Common: 53,530,576 All Preferred: 80,000 Were the shares Reason for issued at Individual/ share a Entity Shares issuance Transaction discount were issued to (e.g. for cash type (e.g. new to market (entities must or debt issuance, price at have individual conversion) cancellation, Value of the time with voting / OR Nature Restricted or Exemptio shares Number of shares issued of investment of Services Unrestricted n or Date of returned to Shares Issued Class of ($/per share) issuance? control Provided (if as of this Registrati Transaction treasury) (or cancelled) Securities at Issuance (Yes/No) disclosed). applicable) filing? on Type? Barth Family Trust, Joseph 5/12/2020 New issuance 75,000 Common 0.10 Yes Barth Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) 5/19/2020 New issuance 180,000 Common 0.10 Yes Steven Seely Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) 5/21/2020 New issuance 200,000 Common 0.10 Yes Kurt Johnson Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) 6/10/2020 New issuance 100,000 Common 0.10 Yes Terry J Dobson Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) New Opportunity Business Solutions, Inc. Brian Kistler, 6/16/2020 Cancellation (23,000,000) Common 0.001 Yes President Services Restricted 4(a)(2) Parashar Patel, 6/16/2020 Cancellation (25,000,000) Common 0.001 Yes President Services Restricted 4(a)(2) Parashar Patel, 6/16/2020 New issuance 19,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes President Services Restricted 4(a)(2) New Opportunity Business Solutions, Inc. Brian Kistler, 6/16/2020 New issuance 17,000,000 Common 0.001 Yes President Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 3

Were the shares Reason for issued at Individual/ share a Entity Shares issuance Transaction discount were issued to (e.g. for cash type (e.g. new to market (entities must or debt issuance, price at have individual conversion) cancellation, Value of the time with voting / OR Nature Restricted or Exemptio shares Number of shares issued of investment of Services Unrestricted n or Date of returned to Shares Issued Class of ($/per share) issuance? control Provided (if as of this Registrati Transaction treasury) (or cancelled) Securities at Issuance (Yes/No) disclosed). applicable) filing? on Type? World Market Ventures, LLC Chad Curtis, Debt 7/21/2020 New issuance 1,230,767 Common 0.0325 Yes President Conversion Restricted 4(a)(2) 7/27/2020 New issuance 300,000 Common 0.05 Yes Terry J Dobson Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) 8/13/2020 New issuance 30,000 Common 0.10 No Steven Seeley Cash Restricted 4(a)(2) World Market Ventures, LLC Chad Curtis, Debt 9/24/2020 New issuance 4,400,000 Common 0.0045 Yes President Conversion Restricted 4(a)(2) World Market Ventures, LLC Chad Curtis, 11/19/2020 New issuance 4,700,000 Common 0.0196 Yes President Services Unrestricted Reg A 12/1/2020 New issuance 4,000,000 Common 0.0280 Yes John Morgan Services Unrestricted Reg A RB Capital Partners, Inc., Brett Rosen, Managing Debt 12/11/2020 New issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.0005 Yes Partner Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(2) RB Capital Partners, Inc., Brett Rosen, Managing Debt 1/7/2021 New issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.0005 Yes Partner Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(2) 1/8/2021 New issuance 5,000,000 Common 0.0540 No Burt Lavallee Services Unrestricted Reg A World Market Ventures, LLC Chad Curtis, 2/9/2021 New issuance 2,500,000 Common 0.1554 No President Services Unrestricted Reg A Stacey 4/2/2021 New issuance 3,000,000 Common 0.0700 No Foxworthy Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 4/15/2021 New issuance 3,000,000 Common 0.07030 No Sarah Carlson Services Restricted 4(a)(2) Lawrence 4/15/2021 New issuance 3,000,000 Common 0.07030 No Lawson Services Restricted 4(a)(2) RB Capital Partners, Inc., Brett Rosen, Managing Debt 5/27/2021 New issuance 6,000,000 Common 0.0005 Yes Partner Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(2) RB Capital Partners, Inc., Brett Rosen, Managing Debt 6/22/2021 New issuance 8,000,000 Common 0.0005 Yes Partner Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(2) Christopher 8/2/2021 New issuance 708,700 Common 0.0369 No Luckritz Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 8/2/2021 New issuance 708,700 Common 0.0369 No Donald J Bird Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 8/2/2021 New issuance 708,700 Common 0.0369 No Isacc Hammons Services Restricted 4(a)(2) Stacey 8/2/2021 New issuance 708,700 Common 0.0369 No Foxworthy Services Restricted 4(a)(2) RB Capital Partners, Inc., Brett Rosen, Managing Debt 8/13/2021 New issuance 8,000,000 Common 0.0005 Yes Partner Conversion Unrestricted 4(a)(2) J2 Marketing, Hugh Johnson, 8/16/2021 New issuance 250,000 Common 0.0330 No Principal Services Restricted 4(a)(2) World Market Ventures, LLC Chad Curtis, 12/6/2021 New issuance 10,000,000 Common 0.0195 Yes President Services Restricted 4(a)(2) 4