RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RGGI)
Resgreen Group Announces Second Successful Pilot Project for Wanda SD Mobile Sanitization Robot At New Hope Tabernacle In Detroit

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Resgreen Group International's (OTC Pink: RGGI) second pilot project testing the mobile sanitization robot, Wanda SD, at New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit, Michigan has been a success. The New Hope Tabernacle's Wanda SD unit includes and emits sanitizing agents UV-C light and Ozone.

Wanda SD at New Hope Tabernacle in Detroit

Including Wanda SD's UV-C and Ozone-emitting properties into a cleaning and disinfecting routine allows parishioners to return to their places of worship safely and with confidence. The UV-C light neutralizes dangerous pathogens located on surfaces, in water and air. Ozone has an added effect of disinfecting areas the UV-C light cannot directly reach, including high ceilings found in many houses of worship.

Wanda SD's mobility feature allows for the robot to be directed to a designated area via a smart device before beginning the sanitization process. The robust, but compact nature of this robot allows for the maneuverability within tighter spaces, ensuring proper disinfection.

"Wanda SD has been a great addition to the efforts we've made in providing a safe and comfortable environment for our church's members," Carlton Leonard, a Deacon at New Hope Tabernacle stated. "It has been wonderful to return to spreading the word of God and love in our house of worship."

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contact:

Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 cell

or

Contact:

ResGreen Group International, Inc.
Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO
Email: info@resgreenint.com

