RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.

(RGGI)
Resgreen Group Updates Status of Wanda SD Disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robot

10/15/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) -  Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI) , a leading mobile robot company, today announced that its 2.0 version of Wanda SD-a light-duty Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) with the ability to be guided into a space by a Smart Device (smartphone or tablet) and Wanda SA-an automated mobile robot that will work through the night by itself that uses UVC lights to start the disinfection cycle has advanced dramatically towards being ready for sales.

"The engineers at Yellow Fox and RGGI have put in 16-17-hour days for the last three weeks in order to get the second generation of Wanda ready for sales and deployment, "stated Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "Wanda SD features 50-Watt UVC light that are proven to kill 99 percent of harmful pathogens. From the time we created the first prototype of Wanda I, there has been ever-increasing interest and requests for information regarding when we will be ready to accept purchase orders and schedule delivery."

The UVC lights operates at 253.7 nm to break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in water, surfaces, and air. Wanda SD sanitizes an approximate 200 square foot area in just 15 minutes. Lights underneath the vehicle are used to disinfect the floor, while the light towers cover tables and other surfaces. Long exposure to UVC light can be dangerous to humans. Shields are used to protect workers from floor lights, which remain on when the vehicle is in operation. The tower lamps are equipped with a delay timer to allow time for employees to leave the premises before disinfection starts.

"We are very excited to report that in the very near future, Wanda SD will be ready for a full-scale launch. The company is already setting up sales teams and future distribution channels," Patel concluded.

To watch video of Wanda disinfecting autonomous mobile robot in action, please visit



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFqjpxI9Rgc


About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Contact: Sarah Carlson
scarlson@companystorytellers.com
248.755.7680 cell

Contact:

ResGreen Group International, Inc.
Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO
Email: info@resgreenint.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66007

© Newsfilecorp 2020

