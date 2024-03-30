Certain Options of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.

March 29, 2024 Share

Certain Options of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 183 days starting from 29-SEP-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

Each of the officers and directors and stockholders holding five percent (5.0%) or more of our shares of common stock as of the date of this prospectus have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, issue, sell, contract to sell, encumber, grant any option for the sale of or otherwise dispose of any shares of our common stock or other securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock for a period of six months after this offering is completed without the prior written consent of the Placement Agent.