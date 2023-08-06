Certain Restricted Stock Units of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain Restricted Stock Units of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 6-FEB-2023 to 6-AUG-2023.



Details:

Officers and directors have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, for a period of 180 days after the closing of this offering, not to offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for common stock either owned as of the date of the underwriting agreement or thereafter acquired without the prior written consent of Maxim. Maxim may, in its sole discretion and at any time or from time to time before the termination of the lock-up period, without notice, release all or any portion of the securities subject to lock-up agreements.