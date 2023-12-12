By Denny Jacob

ReShape Lifesciences received approval for a PMA supplement for its Lap-Band 2.0 FLEX from the Food and Drug Administration.

The approval is expected to be a growth catalyst for the weight loss and metabolic health solutions company's Lap-Band franchise, said Chief Executive Paul Hickey. He added that the company is preparing for its U.S. product launch of the latest iteration of the Lap-Band.

The FDA-approved Lap-Band System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity, said ReShape.

