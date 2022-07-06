Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSLS   US76090R1014

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

(RSLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
0.5690 USD   -1.90%
06/17ReShape Lifesciences Reaches Warrant Exercise Agreement for Gross Proceeds of $2.5 Million
MT
06/17ReShape Lifesciences Enters into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $2.5 Million in Gross Proceeds
GL
05/26ReShape Lifesciences and OpenLoop Sign Agreement to Provide Nationwide Virtual Health Services for Weight Loss and Wellness Through reshapecare™
GL
ReShape Lifesciences : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Bandy Barton P.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. [RSLS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
President and CEO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1001 CALLE AMANECER
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN CLEMENTE CA 92673
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Bandy Barton P.
1001 CALLE AMANECER

SAN CLEMENTE, CA92673 		X
President and CEO
Signatures
/s/ Barton P. Bandy 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) On July 22, 2021, Mr. Bandy was awarded an aggregate of 1,186,006 restricted stock units, all of which, including the unvested portion, were reported on a Form 4 filed on September 17, 2021. The shares reported under this Form 4 as being disposed of were sold to cover taxes in connection with the vesting of a portion of those previously reported restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
