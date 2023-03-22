ReShape Lifesciences® to Announce Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update
03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, including a corporate update, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, pre-market.
Management will host a conference call on March 29 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.
