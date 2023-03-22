Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSLS   US76090R2004

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

(RSLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-21 pm EDT
3.000 USD   -1.32%
08:30aReShape Lifesciences® to Announce Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update
GL
03/21Reshape Lifesciences Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15ReShape Lifesciences® to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReShape Lifesciences® to Announce Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

03/22/2023 | 08:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, including a corporate update, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, pre-market.

Management will host a conference call on March 29 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.

An archived replay will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
08:30aReShape Lifesciences® to Announce Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 202..
GL
03/21Reshape Lifesciences Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15ReShape Lifesciences® to Present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit
AQ
02/10Reshape Lifesciences Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
02/08ReShape Lifesciences Closes $10.2 Million Public Units Offering
MT
02/08ReShape Lifesciences Announces Closing of Upsized $10.2 Million Underwritten Public Off..
GL
02/06Top Midday Decliners
MT
02/06ReShape Lifesciences Prices $10.2 Million Unit Offering; Shares Tumble
MT
02/06ReShape Lifesciences Announces Pricing of Upsized $10.2 Million Underwritten Public Off..
GL
02/06Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,38 M 5,38 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,00 $
Average target price 38,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul F. Hickey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Stankovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Dan W. Gladney Executive Chairman
Dov Gal VP-Regulatory, C & Q, Compliance Officer
Al Diaz VP-Operations, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.-55.49%5
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC1.09%214 569
DANAHER CORPORATION-6.42%180 964
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.04%86 401
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION5.55%70 075
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG7.68%60 633
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer