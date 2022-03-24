Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RSLS   US76090R1014

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

(RSLS)
  Report
ReShape Lifesciences™ Experiences Continued Momentum of Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Campaign for the Lap-Band®

03/24/2022 | 08:31am EDT
New Generation of Patients are Engaged as Evidenced by Surge in Website Traffic and Doctor Referrals

Bariatric Surgeons Seeing Increases in Patient Consultations and Procedures

Insurance Coverage Continues to Improve for Bariatric Procedures

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced continued momentum in its national, direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing campaign, culminating in substantial increases in visits to Lapband.com, patients requesting additional information and scheduled doctor consultations.

Since the beginning of the marketing campaign, in October 2021, the Company has experienced 250,000 more patient visits to the website, Lapband.com, resulting in over 900% more patient requests for information on the Lap-Band® procedure, compared to pre-launch of the DTC marketing campaign. Importantly, doctor referrals for consultations have also surged nearly 400%1.

RSL Advertising 3 18 22

*See disclaimer below

See our Lap-Band television ads here: https://www.reshapelifesciences.com/lapbandvideos/.

“The success at this stage of our DTC marketing campaign has led to a significant increase in potential patient and bariatric surgeon engagement, indicating that our message is clearly resonating with consumer and professional markets,” stated Bart Bandy, Chief Executive Officer and President of ReShape Lifesciences™. “We recognize that the process and 4 to 6 month mandatory wait periods from insurers represents a lag between early engagement and procedures, but these early metrics and typical conversion ratios are extremely promising as we have witnessed a 25% increase in requests from bariatric practices for refresher training and certification on the Lap-Band procedure. Additionally, traffic to our surgeon locator is up a noteworthy 1,300%, compared to pre-launch of the DTC marketing campaign, with bariatric surgeons reporting increases in both direct calls to practices and consultations.”

Surgeon Feedback:

  • “The recent interest being created by ReShape for the Lap-Band is helping me get through COVID. I am scheduling these patients as fast as possible” – Georgia
  • “I have had more Lap-Band consultations in the last two months than I have had in all of 2021” – Utah
  • “62% of the warm transfers have already been scheduled for consults” – Indiana

“The above testimonials represent real-world evidence regarding the success of our marketing campaign, which should continue to promote increased demand for Lap-Band procedures and, thus, potentially a significant increase in revenues for ReShape. It is also important to note that recent market pressure has moved several insurers to reduce these mandatory wait periods and 23 states now require bariatric surgery to be included in all individual, family, and small group insurance plans, further warranting that more patients will be reimbursed for our safe, effective weight loss solution,” concluded Mr. Bandy.

Throughout March, the Lap-Band is being featured in ten major publications and over 20 national cable stations. The company is also engaging in additional co-op marketing partnerships, local digital media and a national social media influencer campaign.

The Lap-Band, manufactured by ReShape Lifesciences, has been used in weight-loss surgery worldwide more than one million times. The Lap-Band is clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure available on the market, backed by more than 20 years of data demonstrating lower complication and mortality rates compared to other surgical weight-loss procedures2. It is also FDA-approved for specific indications and reimbursed by most insurance companies.

About ReShape Lifesciences™
ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com

* The National Cable TV logos used in this press release are registered trademarks of the respective stations. The National Print Magazine logos used in this press release are registered trademarks and owned by the respective publishers.

1 The percentage increases for the campaign performance compares the daily average of the prelaunch baseline (January – April 2021) vs. the daily average of the post launch (Oct. 2021 - Feb. 2022). Data on file. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

2 LAGB has lower risk-adjusted morbidity, readmission and reoperation/intervention rates than the LSG and LRYGB/ORYGB. Source: Hutter M., Schirmer B., Jones D., Ko C., Coher M., Merkow R., Nguyen N.,  First Report from American College of Surgeons – Bariatric Surgery Center Network: Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy has Morbidity and Effectiveness Positioned Between the Band and the Bypass,  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3339264/
The following source describes the sleeve gastrectomy as removing 80% of the stomach:  ASMBS Bariatric Surgery Procedures: Sleeve Gastrectomy: https://asmbs.org/patients/bariatric-surgery-procedures#sleeve
The following source describes how the gastric bypass uses hundreds of staples in the procedure that reduces the size of the stomach and reroutes the small intestines and digestive tract: Gastric Bypass Surgery | MedlinePlus [Online]. Available: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007199.htm.  [Accessed: December 13, 2016].

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about our expectation that the marketing campaign should continue to promote increased demand for Lap-Band procedures and, thus, potentially a significant increase in revenues for ReShape. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73161b8c-9a48-46ce-9314-da10c6ad2adf


