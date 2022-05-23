ReShape Lifesciences : trade; Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - Form 8-K

Distinguished Industry Partner Award, facilitating the training of these accounts and the next generation of bariatric surgeons, including Bariatric Fellows, on the benefits of the Lap-Band®.

"Given the level of renewed interest in the Lap-Band® from key industry organizations, bariatric surgeons and consumers, alike, we are enthusiastic about the road ahead. Understanding that the four-to-six-month mandatory waiting period required by insurers for bariatric or weight loss procedures, including the Lap-Band®, represents an anticipated interval between early patient engagement and scheduled procedures, we are just at the cusp of reaping the benefits of our DTC marketing campaign, which we plan to expand throughout the year by integrating targeted digital media marketing with our current television and print campaign. We are optimistic that the upward trend in sales we are experiencing will continue as we expand visibility and demand for the Lap-Band®."

First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Revenue totaled $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which represents a contraction of 24.2%, or $0.8 million compared to the same period in 2021. The decline is primarily attributable to the emergence, in late 2021 of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, resulting in a marked rise in global cases, causing a significant number of bariatric centers to close from December 2021 through February 2022. During March 2022, the Company experienced a significant increase in revenue compared to January and February 2022, as the Omicron variant began to subside. The Company expects its revenue will continue to increase through the remainder of 2022, as it has witnessed a significant growth in web traffic and doctor consultations, attributable to the DTC marketing campaign the Company launched during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $1.2 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million. Gross profit as a percentage of total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was 50.0% compared to 70.9% for the same period in 2021. The decrease in gross profit margin is primarily due to a reduction in revenue for the quarter combined with certain department expenses, which are more fixed in nature, such as payroll related expenses, consulting fees, depreciation, along with increased freight costs.

Sales and Marketing Expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $3.5 million, or 276.6%, to $4.7 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase in advertising and marketing costs of $2.8 million, as the Company launched its DTC marketing campaign during the fourth quarter of 2021, and expanded this campaign during the first quarter of 2022, increasing its presence within video, print and social media platforms. In addition, the Company had an increase in payroll related expenses of $0.6 million, as it continued to strengthen the commercial organization and hired a senior VP of Commercial Operations. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2022, the Company had an increase of travel expenses of $0.1 million, primarily due to relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.

General and Administrative Expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $1.4 million, or 53.1%, to $4.1 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to an increase of $0.5 million in stock-based compensation expense related to the issuance during the third quarter of 2021 of both RSUs and stock options. In addition, the Company had an increase in payroll related expenses of $0.3 million, due primarily to increases in salaries. The Company had an increase in legal and patent fees of $0.2 million, primarily related to a legal