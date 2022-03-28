ReShape Lifesciences : trade; Reports Year Ended 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Provides Corporate Update - Form 8-K

positive feedback on the next generation Lap-Band Program. Our progress is evidenced by the 20% increase in our 2021 revenues and our ability to pay down all debt, including our final $3.0 million payment to Apollo for the Lap-Band, and $10.5 million in term debt. We are confident that the approximately $23.0 million of cash on our balance sheet will support our ongoing marketing campaign and drive revenue and shareholder value, going forward. We expect the upward trend in sales that we experienced last year, to continue as we emerge from the pandemic and the associated limitations of healthcare facilities to perform elective surgical procedures."

Mr. Bandy continued, "In order to support our accelerating pace of development and strategic initiatives, we have significantly bolstered our sales, operations and commercial groups with the additions of Michael Bordainick as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and Al Diaz as Vice President of Operations and Research and Development, along with others including a number of key field personnel. We are very pleased with our achievements, to date, and will continue to expand visibility and demand for the Lap-Band and the rest of our portfolio of physician-led weight loss solutions."

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Note for metrics analysis: For the year ended 2021, the Company experienced increases in sales and marketing, general and administrative, R&D, and total operating expenses due to the issuance of non-cash stock-based compensation for the first time since 2017, a loss on impairment of intangible assets and goodwill, and costs related to the acquisition of Obalon. Notably, non-cash stock-based compensation and the loss on impairment for the year ended December 31, 2021, were recorded at $12.8 million and $28.8 million respectively. This impairment charge is primarily due to the significant drop in market capitalization at December 31, 2021 coupled with the delay in the clinical trials for the vest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately $6.0 million was recorded as a cash outlay for direct fees associated with the merger. Given that these expenses are specific in nature and uniquely attributed to events in 2021, the Company expects its expenditures will revert to customary levels moving forward, considering these charges are non-recurring.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $13.6 million compared to $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 20.4%, attributable to a $2.0 million increase in sales for the U.S., and a $0.3 million increase internationally. The increase in total revenue is primarily due to lessened COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for elective surgeries in 2021 as compared to 2020, as well as increased overall sales and marketing efforts.

Gross Profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $8.3 million, compared to $6.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.0 million, or 33.3%. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 61.4% compared to 55.4% for the same period in 2020. The increase in gross profit margin is primarily due to the Company realizing significant cost of goods savings by moving manufacturing from Costa Rica to a new supplier in the U.S. Additionally, increased sales volume, reduced period expenses, and improved product mix with higher domestic sales as a percentage of revenue also contributed to higher gross profit margins.

Sales and Marketing Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $9.2 million compared to $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to strengthening of commercial operations coming out of COVID, in addition to increased advertising and marketing costs of $2.5 million, as the Company launched its multi-platform, direct-to-consumer marketing campaign which includes national television and print advertising and increased social media presence. Stock-based compensation expense increased $1.2 million related to the previously mentioned equity grants. Additionally, payroll related expenditures increased by $0.4 million as the Company strengthened its commercial organization and commissions increased by $0.2 million from higher revenue compared to the prior year. The