Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSLS   US76090R1014

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

(RSLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:38 2022-11-07 pm EST
0.2649 USD   -5.39%
11/03ReShape Lifesciences™ Presents Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ Device at ObesityWeek®
GL
11/03ReShape Lifesciences™ Presents Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ Device at ObesityWeek®
AQ
11/02ReShape Lifesciences to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReShape Lifesciences™ to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

11/07/2022 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a corporate update, on Monday, November 14, 2022, pre-market.

Management will host a conference call on November 14 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.

An archived replay will also be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About ReShape Lifesciences™

ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. Reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:                                        
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com                                       

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
917-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
11/03ReShape Lifesciences™ Presents Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodula..
GL
11/03ReShape Lifesciences™ Presents Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodula..
AQ
11/02ReShape Lifesciences to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
GL
10/31ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces That the ASMBS and IFSO Have Issued Updated Guide..
GL
10/31Reshape Lifesciences™ Announces That the ASMBS and IFSO Have Issued Updated Guidel..
CI
10/25ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces Publication of Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-..
GL
10/25ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces Publication of Data on Proprietary Diabetes Bloc-..
AQ
10/20ReShape Lifesciences™ Announces Release of a Positive Consensus Statement on Lap-..
GL
10/20ReShape Lifesciences Announces Release of Positive Consensus Statement on Lap-Band Use ..
CI
09/22ReShape Lifesciences™ Awarded Phase I NIH SBIR Grant to Further Develop Proprieta..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -30,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,33 M 6,33 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Average target price 1,63 $
Spread / Average Target 480%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul F. Hickey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Stankovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Dan W. Gladney Executive Chairman
Rajesh Nihalani Chief Technology Officer & Business Development
Dov Gal Vice President-Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.-82.93%6
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-25.73%195 271
DANAHER CORPORATION-24.94%179 785
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.33%84 646
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.10%59 570
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.76%53 684