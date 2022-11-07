ReShape Lifesciences™ to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update
11/07/2022 | 01:23pm EST
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a corporate update, on Monday, November 14, 2022, pre-market.
Management will host a conference call on November 14 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of ReShape’s website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call by phone, please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.
