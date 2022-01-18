Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSLS   US76090R1014

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

(RSLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReShape Lifesciences™ to Participate in the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's (ASMBS) Leadership Academy and re-UNITED Meeting January 19-22, 2022 in Las Vegas

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company to Present and Exhibit its Next-Generation Lap-Band® Program Including its Supportive reshapecare™ Virtual Health Coaching Platform

Shelly Russell, Vice President Field Operations of ReShape Lifesciences, Elected to ASMBS’ Corporate Council Steering Committee as a Director-At-Large for a Three-Year Term

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced its sponsorship of and participation in the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery’s (ASMBS) Leadership Academy and re-UNITED Meeting, taking place January 19-22, 2022, at the Mirage Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Nevada. The Company also announced that Shelly Russell, Vice President Field Operations for ReShape Lifesciences, has been elected as a Director-At-Large to the ASMBS Corporate Council Steering Committee for a three-year term.

  • Thursday, January 20, at 12:00 PM in Bermuda B – In addition to its sponsorship of the Leadership Academy, a unique career development seminar and workshop for bariatric/gastrointestinal minimally invasive surgery (GI MIS) fellows, ReShape Lifesciences™ will highlight its integrated portfolio of products and services to manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease, specifically, its Lap-Band® Program, to an expected sold-out audience. The Company will also share with attendees a series of videos showcasing its comprehensive, direct-to-consumer marketing campaign including “Words,” its impactful patient testimonial television commercial now airing on Bravo, E!, Food, HGTV, HLN, Lifetime, MSNBC, Oxygen, USA, We, Fox News, The Learning Channel, and more national cable networks. This is the largest marketing campaign in the history of ReShape Lifesciences, projected to reach over 70% of the U.S. adult population in the first quarter of 2022. The TV spots, print ads and integrated marketing materials can be viewed here.

    During the event, Dr. Carl Pesta, medical director of the McLaren Macomb Bariatric Surgery Institute, a board-certified general surgeon specializing in advanced laparoscopic surgical weight-loss procedures and a “Center of Excellence” bariatric surgeon, will discuss why he offers patients the Lap-Band Program and how the ReShape Lifesciences new consumer marketing campaign has resulted in a more educated patient base approaching him for weight-loss consultation.
  • Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22, from 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM in Grand Ballroom A - ReShape Lifesciences is a sponsor of the re-UNITED conference and will be exhibiting the next-generation Lap-Band Program which includes reshapecare™ virtual health coaching, currently reimbursed through most insurance providers.

“The ASMBS is an incredibly important organization, helping to educate and advance the field of metabolic and bariatric surgery. As such, we are honored to sponsor both the conference itself and the Leadership Academy, which gives us the chance to present to the largest group of fellows since we began marketing the Lap-Band, clinically proven to be the safest bariatric procedure on the market,” stated Bart Bandy, Chief Executive Officer and President of ReShape Lifesciences. “Additionally, our ability to exhibit the Lap-Band® Program and further discuss its benefits with hundreds of industry surgeons and allied health professional attendees is a significant opportunity to expand awareness among key providers of bariatric surgeries. We are especially grateful to Dr. Pesta, a well-known and highly respected professional in the field, who can attest to the safety and long-lasting advantages of the Lap-Band Program as experienced by his own patients.”

Mr. Bandy added, “Shelly’s recent election as a Director-At-Large to the ASMBS’ Corporate Council Steering Committee is a notable achievement. It reflects both her depth of expertise in the field and the value that we, as a company, can bring to the organization and industry as a whole. We look forward to Shelly’s many contributions to the committee over this coming year.”

Learn more about the ASMBS Leadership Academy at https://asmbs.org/asmbs-leadership-academy.

For more about the ASMBS re-UNITED Conference, go to https://asmbsreunited.com/.

About ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences™ is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare™ is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace™ is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:                                        
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com                                   

Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
mmiller@rxir.com


All news about RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
01/13ReShape Lifesciences Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Michael Bordainick..
GL
01/13ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Appoints Michael Bordainick as Senior Vice President, Commerc..
CI
2021Life Sciences Companies Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
AQ
2021Virtual Conference for Life Sciences Companies Broadcast Live December 16th
AQ
2021Top Premarket Gainers
MT
2021ReShape Lifesciences to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum on December 16th
PR
2021ReShape Lifesciences Witnesses Great Success with Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Campaign
AQ
2021RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES : Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial and Operational..
PU
2021Reshape Lifesciences Seeks Acquisitions
CI
2021ReShape Lifesciences Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2021 Financial and Operationa..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,1 M 28,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,58 $
Average target price 9,13 $
Spread / Average Target 478%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barton P. Bandy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Stankovich Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Dan W. Gladney Chairman
Rajesh Nihalani Chief Technology Officer & Business Development
Dov Gal Vice President-Regulatory & Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.-3.66%28
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.86%234 380
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.85%209 593
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-14.35%109 936
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-9.48%76 211
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-8.71%73 834