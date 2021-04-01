Residences Dar Saada S A : 2020 Full Year Financial Communication

Despite the consequences of the health crisis, the Group still has a sound financial basis thanks to the maintenance of balance sheet ratios and a good control of the working capital and debt
Despite the negative consequences of the health crisis on its operational performance, Résidences Dar Saada continues to ensure control of its balance sheet ratios through controlling debt, stabilizing investment and improving the finished products inventory.
Land : The Group has a quality land reserve of approximately 1,077 ha, 45% of which is located in the Casablanca-Rabat axis. During the year, the Group bought-back the land plots located in Casablanca and Fez after the repayment of the first installment to the securitization fund "FT Olympe". The Group did not acquire any land during the year.
Gearing : Overall debt remains stable and under control despite an income cut off during six months, the maintenance of fixed expenses and the payment of our suppliers.
Also, as part of the pursuit of our debt control policy, the Group paid back more than MAD 430 million of bank debt (excluding interest). Consequently, the overall net debt stood at MAD 2.85 billion against MAD 2.99 billion at the end of 2019, a decrease of 5%. Net gearing thus improved from 40.5% to 40.1%.
In addition, the Group successfully restructured its bond loan and paid back the first installment of the securitization by issuing a new bond loan of MAD 133 million, which demonstrates the confidence it enjoys toward investors.
Receivables : The Group pursues its policy of controlling receivables despite the health crisis. Receivables fell from MAD 895 M in 2019 to MAD 624 M in 2020, a decrease of 30%.
However, the health crisis and the lockdown applied caused extension of time in administrative and banking procedures of delivering units, thus causing extension of the clients payment period. The average customer settlement time is around 10.4 the months in 2020 against 6.5 the months in 2019.
Finished products : Thanks to the massive clearance of finished products linked to our targeted marketing policy applied since 2018, the level of stock has dropped significantly since then. The finished goods inventory fell from 6,932 units in 2018, to 4,626 units in 2019, then to 3,467 in 2020.
Adaptation of development plan to face the current crisis
Despite the gradual recovery in real estate activity, the delay in completion impacted the schedule for deliveries. Thus, we have focused on the clearance of finished products for a faster generation of cash. However, the level of activity achieved did not cover the costs incurred by the Group, thus generating negative net income.
However, we are very confident about the recovery of the sector and the catching-up effect during 2021. Actually, the delay in achievement has impacted the planned deliveries, and these are recoverable from this year.
In order to deal with the current situation, we have adopted new priorities :
Maintaining the sales policy of finished products;
Focus on completion of projects under construction, , regardless of the segment, and development of projects with a high presale rate
Concerning the second priority, 4,249 units are under production at the end of 2020 and 3,636 additional units will be started in 2021. All of these goods will be produced and delivered from the current year.