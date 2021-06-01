Residences Dar Saada S A : Q1 2021 financial communication

Quarterly Financial communication

First quarter 2021

Press release

Résidences Dar Saada Group continues to improve its performance indicators and debt during the first quarter of 2021, thus benefiting from the gradual recovery of the real estate sector after the health crisis. Levels of presales and turnover increase by 20% and 2% respectively. Global debt improves by 3% and settles to MAD 2.66 billion.

Key indicators at the end of March 2021