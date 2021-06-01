Residences Dar Saada S A : Q1 2021 financial communication
06/01/2021 | 05:14am EDT
Quarterly Financial communication
First quarter 2021
Press release
Résidences Dar Saada Group continues to improve its performance indicators and debt during the first quarter of 2021, thus benefiting from the gradual recovery of the real estate sector after the health crisis. Levels of presales and turnover increase by 20% and 2% respectively. Global debt improves by 3% and settles to MAD 2.66 billion.
Key indicators at the end of March 2021
Presales
Consolidated Turnover
Global Debt*
649 units
MAD 92 Million
MAD 2.66 Billion
* Including leases (IFRS 16) and
excluding cash
Presales
Residences Dar Saada Group continues to improve its presale level, thus taking advantage of the gradual recovery of the real estate sector since the second half of 2020. Thus, the number of pre-sold units during the first quarter of the year stands at 649 units, an increase of 20% comparing to the same period of 2020.
The secured turnover thus increases from MAD 1.2 billion at the end of 2020 to around MAD 1.4 billion at the end of March 2021.
Debt*
Pursuing the debt control policy, the Group paid back MAD 130 million of bank debt, excluding interest, during the fist quarter of 2021. Thus, the overall debt, including leases (IFRS 16) and excluding cash, stands at MAD 2.66 billion at the end of March 2021, against MAD 2.73 billion at the end of December 2020, a decrease of 3%.
Presales (in units)
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Turnover
During the first quarter of 2021, Residences Dar Saada Group achieved a turnover of MAD 92 Million, an increase of 2% comparing to the same period of 2020. All units delivered during the first quarter come from the stock of achieved units before 2021. We have started the construction 732 new units during the first quarter 2021. Therefore the number of units under construction raised to around 5,000 units. These units will be completed from 2021.
Almost all the turnover comes from the delivery of units developed by Résidences Dar Saada Ltd.
Turnover (MAD Million)
Debt * (MAD Million)
,,
,
,
December
Q1 2021
2020
Bank Debts
Bond
Securitization
Lease contracts
* Including leases (IFRS 16) and excluding cash
Consolidation Scope
No change has occurred in the scope of consolidation compared to the end of 2020.
Investment
Land Reserve
Résidences Dar Saada group did not make any land plot acquisition during the fisrt quarter of 2021.
Residences Dar Saada SA published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:13:04 UTC.