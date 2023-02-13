Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Resideo Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REZI   US76118Y1047

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-13 pm EST
19.17 USD   +2.02%
05:38pResideo Technologies : Announces Energy Integration with A. O. Smith
PU
02/06Resideo Technologies, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06Resideo Technologies : Unveils New Smart Solutions to Help Professionals Protect What Matters Most
PU
Resideo Technologies : Announces Energy Integration with A. O. Smith

02/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Scottsdale, Arizona - Feb. 13, 2023 - Resideo Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of solutions for energy management, home comfort, security, and safety, today announced a partnership with A. O. Smith, one of the world's largest manufacturers of water heaters, to help customers reduce demand on the electric grid during peak times.

Resideo Grid Services manages "bring your own device" demand response programs on behalf of more than 27 U.S. utilities, retail energy providers and energy markets to help reduce peak energy use through connected devices such as smart thermostats, electric vehicle chargers, cellular switches and now A.O. Smith heat pump water heaters.

"Resideo has one of the largest DERMS (distributed energy resource management system) of residential loads in the industry, and with the addition of A. O. Smith we can offer a more complete, whole home solution," said Dave Oberholzer, General Manager of Resideo Grid Services. "By enabling control over more devices in the home, Resideo Grid Services can apply advanced analytics to maintain customer comfort and deliver maximum demand reduction for utility clients."

Where incentives are available in the U.S., eligible A. O. Smith customers with a capable hybrid electric heat pump water heater can be rewarded by participating in peak demand reduction programs.

"A. O. Smith's Demand Response API for our water heaters compliments Resideo's existing thermostat Energy Efficiency service making it easier to connect smart heat pump and electric water heater devices to the service," said Ralph Perez, Senior Product Manager for A. O. Smith. "This new collaboration helps to further reduce energy expenditures in the home, saving energy, reducing cost and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint."

According to A. O. Smith, its Voltex® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater can significantly reduce water heating costs through an innovative design that pulls environmental heat while dehumidifying and cooling the ambient air. The company's heat pumps, which adhere to the ANSI/CTA-2045 standard and are part of this integration, are the state-of-the-art HPTS-50, HPTS-66 and HPTS-80 models, along with the HPTU-50N, HPTU-66N, and HPTU-80N models. The A. O. Smith participating water heater brands include American, Reliance, Lochinvar, and State Water Heaters.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security and safety, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. It continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, visit www.resideo.com.

Resideo Grid Services is a leader in the energy aggregation market and offers peak demand reduction, automated and behavioral energy efficiency, and time of use energy rate cost optimization program management for utilities and energy retailers. Resideo either manages or participates in 159 utility demand management programs across the United States as well as participating directly in four wholesale energy markets. For more information about Resideo Grid Services, visit: http://www.resideo.com/us/en/pro/energy-management/.

###

Disclaimer

Resideo Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
