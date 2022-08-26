Resideo Technologies : Brings Residential Sensing and Energy Efficiency Expertise to Home Connectivity Alliance

News Highlights:

A leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions and distributor of commercial and residential security, and audio-visual products has joined the Home Connectivity Alliance as its newest member

Manufacturers of long-life appliances, HVAC systems and televisions in the connected home space are invited to join HCA

Beaverton, OR - August 25, 2022 - Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), an organization dedicated to the development and promotion of safe and secure interoperability across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and televisions within the connected home ecosystem, today announced that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has joined HCA as its newest member. Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide.

"I'm excited to welcome Resideo to the Home Connectivity Alliance," said Yoon Ho Choi, Home Connectivity Alliance President. "Resideo's expertise in comfort, home security and energy management will help HCA deliver on our promise of safe and secure interoperability across the connected home ecosystem."

"Across our portfolio of home air, water, security and energy products we value connected energy efficiency solutions," said Linsey Miller, vice president, Global Business Development for Resideo. "The Home Connectivity Alliance shares our vision to help advance innovation among the ecosystem in a way that optimizes home energy consumption and maximizes comfort for the customers and partners we serve."

Commitment to sustainability through energy savings

Large appliances and HVAC systems work together to manage and save energy in the home. With HCA, the data from your largest products - including how much energy they use and how to optimize it - becomes more accessible. This leads directly to insights you can act on, which ultimately results in real energy savings and cost savings for the consumer. HCA will work with energy management industry leaders to build solutions that pave the way for energy solutions for the whole home.

HCA was launched in 2022 by leading manufacturers in the connected home space to foster innovation and provide consumers with safe, interoperable appliances in the connected home. Members include American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Arçelik, The Electrolux Group, Haier, GE Appliances, Samsung, Trane Residential, and Vestel.

Join Home Connectivity Alliance

Manufacturers of long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs in the connected home space are invited to join HCA. Members of the alliance will have the opportunity to innovate, influence industry trends, share expertise across peers, and become leaders in expanding the connected home ecosystem. Members receive access to technical resources and are able to define connected home standards by leveraging collective experience across top brands. To learn more about the membership benefits and how to join, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org/membership.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

About Home Connectivity Alliance

The Home Connectivity Alliance is a member-driven organization dedicated to the development and promotion of safe and secure interoperability across long-life appliances, HVAC systems and TVs within the connected home ecosystem. For more information, visit www.homeconnectivityalliance.org.

For more information, please contact:



Liz Nardozza/Kevin Gaboury

Home Connectivity Alliance PR

Telephone: +1 503.313.4309

Email: hca@nereus-worldwide.com