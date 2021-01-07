Log in
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
Resideo Technologies : Honeywell Home evohome Smart Zoning System Just Got Smarter

01/07/2021
Rolle, Switzerland, 07 January 2021 - Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced that its pioneering1 Honeywell Home evohome smart zoning system, which lets consumers easily manage their home temperature room-by-room via an app or locally, just got smarter.

The evohome's new smart features mean that the wireless connected all-in-one-solution is now suitable for almost every domestic household and application, helping even more homeowners efficiently control their comfort levels in up to 12 zones all from one place. This means it could also help homeowners reduce their energy consumption and bills2.

Resideo's evohome is designed and manufactured in Europe, and brings together 130 years of engineering expertise with innovative smart home technology to deliver a solution that's simple for professional installers to install and homeowners to use.

The all-in-one features that make it the smart choice for professional installers and consumers are:

  • Future proofed for the next climate conscious generation - a universal zoning solution that now includes heat pump compatibility.
  • Comprehensive heat source compatibility - in addition to heat pumps, the evohome also works with traditional and modern high efficiency combi-boilers, district heating, and pellet burners.
  • Maximum comfort in every room in all seasons that now includes cooling functionality for heat pumps - easily switch control between heating and cooling mode in each individual zone, keeping comfortably warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
  • Improved boiler performance through patented technology - patented Advanced Load Scaling™ technology limits inefficient high boiler temperatures and runs the boiler in its most efficient mode. This includes warm weather shutdown capability through the winter and summer transition.
  • Smart weather control - improved zone comfort control and energy consumption, based on outside temperature, room temperature and a unique feature that learns the heat losses in each room.

The smarter evohome rolls out across Europe from January onwards.

Krzysztof Meinicke, EMEA product director, explains the significance of Resideo's latest European product development: 'Our evohome zoning solution offers a reliable and trusted smart zoning solution, which has been professionally installed by around 100,000 installers so far. The updated features now make it the even smarter choice.'

To find out more information on why the evohome puts the power to monitor and control home comfort in the hands of both professional installers and homeowners visit www.homecomfort.resideo.com/evohome.

Disclaimer

Resideo Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:49:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 910 M - -
Net income 2020 64,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 44,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 270 M 3 270 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay L. Geldmacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger B. Fradin Chairman
Anthony L. Trunzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack R. Lazar Independent Director
Nina L. Richardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.53%3 270
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED15.85%146 683
KEYENCE CORPORATION-3.81%130 917
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.78%81 492
NIDEC CORPORATION2.31%75 263
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-2.55%63 240
