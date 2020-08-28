Log in
Resideo Technologies : Names Jeff Frank Senior Vice President, Product Innovation

08/28/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

Proven Leader with Extensive Product Strategy Experience to Join on Aug. 31, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2020 - Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) announced today that Jeff Frank will join the company as senior vice president, product innovation, effective Aug. 31, 2020. Frank will report to President and CEO Jay Geldmacher as well as to Sach Sankpal, president of Resideo's Products and Solutions business. In this new role, Frank will help drive product innovation and development across Resideo and will focus on strategic market development activity.

Prior to joining Resideo, Frank served as senior vice president, global product strategy for FLIR Systems, Inc., a thermal imaging company. In his 16 years at FLIR, Frank was instrumental in developing and implementing product and market strategies that resulted in a dramatic expansion of the applications for infrared technology. Prior to joining FLIR, Frank was a founder and served as vice president, business development for Indigo Systems, which was acquired by FLIR in 2004.

'We are excited to add a proven innovator and product strategist of Jeff's caliber to our executive team,' said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. 'He will be a critical contributor as we grow our product innovation engine to develop world class products and services that serve our markets and meet our customers' needs.'

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Disclaimer

Resideo Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 19:24:04 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group