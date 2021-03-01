Resideo Technologies : Expands Global Water Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2021 - Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced new hydronic heating components that complement its full water solutions portfolio. Resideo's world-class hydronic portfolio offers the ultimate in performance, comfort and consistency, and works together seamlessly to offer an end-to-end hydronic control system.

'Our professional contractors' time and energy are precious, so we're looking forward to offering them a complete, easy-to-install hydronics system from Resideo that is engineered for accuracy, safety and reliability,' said Matthew Robbins, vice president global product management, Comfort & Care. 'Our new hydronics solutions are our first Resideo-branded offerings and serve as a true example of what our professionals can expect from Resideo's behind-the-wall solutions: quality solutions that help save our professionals time, money, labor, and parts.'

Resideo's new hydronic solutions include:

AquaPUMP Variable Speed Circulating Pumps are offered in both cast iron and stainless-steel models for closed- and open-looped applications. Available in five different modes of operation, the pumps provide versatility to cover the performance of fixed- and variable-speed circulators and utilize pressure responsive control. These quiet and energy-efficient pumps are backed by a five-year warranty.

Magnetic Hydraulic Separators regulate pressure, reduce flow velocity, minimize audible noises with air elimination and protect the boiler system from ferrous sediment with a standardized magnet.

Press PV SuperVent® Air Eliminators easily vent out the air in hydronic systems with the most secure connection offered in the industry. SuperVent® Air Eliminators have debris baffles to control dirt fouling and to prevent failing. The adjustable collar ring allows for easy installation and application flexibility.

Press Boiler Trim Kits offer a high-quality Press PV SuperVent® Air Eliminator, Press NK300 boiler feed combination and expansion tank with service check valve all in one box. Best-in-class fittings make for a simple, seamless and high-quality installation.

The newly expanded hydronic portfolio is now available in the U.S. and Canada through Resideo's distribution network.

Resideo Braukmann

Resideo is reintroducing the Braukmann product name to its global potable water products, such as pressure reducing valves and mixing valves. The changes reflect the company's ongoing opportunity to build and strengthen the Resideo brand and product portfolio.

'Our European and North American customers have known and trusted the Braukmann name for more than 40 years, and we're honored to bring back the well-known potable water product family,' said Lisa Goldson Armstrong, vice president of global marketing at Resideo. 'Reintroducing the Braukmann name acknowledges our proud heritage and gives us an opportunity to take another step in our Resideo brand journey.'

The company acquired Braukmann in 1980 from its founder, and with more than 75 years of experience in the European residential water control market it's become well-known for demonstrating proven reliability. The water products can be found in more than 18 million households and are trusted by more than 100,000 installers.

Resideo Braukmann solutions are available globally through Resideo's distribution network.