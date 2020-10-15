Log in
Resideo Technologies : to Release Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on November 5, 2020

10/15/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will release third quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To join the conference call, please dial 1-800-367-2403 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-334-777-6978 (international), with the conference title "Resideo Third Quarter 2020 Earnings" or the conference code 8408606. A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:30 p.m. EST November 5, 2020, by dialing 1-888-203-1112 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-719-457-0820 (international). The access code for the replay is 8408606.

A real-time audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://investor.resideo.com, where related materials will be posted before the call. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Jason Willey

Oliver Clark

investorrelations@resideo.com

oliver.clark@resideo.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-release-third-quarter-financial-results-and-host-earnings-call-on-november-5-2020-301153689.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

