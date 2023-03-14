Resideo , a home comfort and security solutions provider and commercial/residential AV products distributor, has announced its acquisition of BTX Technologies Inc. , a distributor of AV, data communications and broadcast equipment, according to a press release.

The BTX Technologies Inc. brand portfolio includes the BookIT Room Scheduling Solution, and the group owns patents and manufacturing solutions as well as holding warehouses in New York and Utah , with customers across North America . BTX Technologies Inc. will become part of the ADI Global Distribution wing of Resideo . Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Expansion at ADI is a key part of Resideo's long-term strategy, and we continue to make targeted investments to increase our market reach and accelerate growth in our distribution business," Jay Geldmacher , president and CEO at Resideo , said in the release. "In line with our growth strategy, BTX broadens our offering across adjacent categories and through private brands while expanding our customer and supplier relationships. BTX marks the sixth acquisition for our distribution business since 2020."

"Dealers depend on ADI to provide them with access to the latest products from the industry's top brands," Rob Aarnes , president of ADI, said in the release. "We identified Pro AV as a growth category for ADI and our customers, and we are committed to providing the products, support and services customers need to capitalize on new opportunities. BTX builds upon our previous acquisitions, enhances our competitive position and furthers our goal of being the indispensable partner of choice in AV."