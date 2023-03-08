Advanced search
    REZI   US76118Y1047

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(REZI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:23 2023-03-08 pm EST
18.09 USD   +4.27%
03/02Insider Sell: Resideo Technologies
MT
02/27Resideo Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Leading Video Solutions Company Teknique
PU
02/27Resideo Technologies, Inc. acquired Teknique Limited.
CI
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Resideo Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:40 PM

03/08/2023 | 05:40pm EST
Awesome. So let's get started. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Erik Woodring. I lead the hardware research efforts here at Morgan Stanley. Before we introduce our guests, let me...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 399 M - -
Net income 2023 298 M - -
Net Debt 2023 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 652 M 2 652 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 15 200
Free-Float 96,9%
Technical analysis trends RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,09 $
Average target price 23,75 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jay Lindsey Geldmacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anthony L. Trunzo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger B. Fradin Chairman
Jack Lazar Independent Director
Nina L. Richardson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.47%2 544
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.46%52 438
GARMIN LTD.6.49%18 807
ALLEGION PLC8.71%9 962
ADT INC.-14.88%6 916
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.36.43%6 591