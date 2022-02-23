Resilient REIT : BIRPIF - Financial Covenants Notification

Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2002/016851/06)

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58

Bond company code: BIRPIF (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Resilient Group" or the "Issuer")

FINANCIAL COVENANTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following financial covenant report.

The Issuer's financial covenant, applicable to the listed notes, is required to be as follows:

Loan to Value Ratio ("LTV ratio") does not exceed 50% for the Resilient Group.

The Issuer confirms that the financial covenant testing for the six months ended 31 December 2021 has been completed and has been successfully passed. The LTV ratio does not exceed 50%. The Issuer will inform noteholders of the calculated result once its financial statements have been released on or about 17 March 2022.

23 February 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)