  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Resilient REIT Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RES   ZAE000209557

RESILIENT REIT LIMITED

(RES)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resilient REIT : BIRPIF - Financial Covenants Notification

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2002/016851/06)

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58

Bond company code: BIRPIF (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Resilient Group" or the "Issuer")

FINANCIAL COVENANTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following financial covenant report.

The Issuer's financial covenant, applicable to the listed notes, is required to be as follows:

  • Loan to Value Ratio ("LTV ratio") does not exceed 50% for the Resilient Group.

The Issuer confirms that the financial covenant testing for the six months ended 31 December 2021 has been completed and has been successfully passed. The LTV ratio does not exceed 50%. The Issuer will inform noteholders of the calculated result once its financial statements have been released on or about 17 March 2022.

23 February 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Resilient REIT Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 993 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 10 160 M 675 M 675 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,07%
Capitalization 21 193 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart RESILIENT REIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resilient REIT Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESILIENT REIT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,71 ZAR
Average target price 56,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target -4,62%
Managers and Directors
Desmond de Beer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Monica Muller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alan Keith Olivier Chairman
Nicolaas Willem Hanekom Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thembakazi Iris Chagonda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESILIENT REIT LIMITED-1.74%1 408
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-13.59%46 319
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.66%17 705
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-3.45%14 676
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-11.56%11 368
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST4.41%10 460