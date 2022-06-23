Log in
    RES   ZAE000209557

RESILIENT REIT LIMITED

(RES)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
53.70 ZAR   +0.49%
04:55aRESILIENT REIT : RES40 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
06/22RESILIENT REIT : General repurchase of shares
PU
06/22RESILIENT REIT : Results of annual general meeting and changes to the composition of board committees
PU
Resilient REIT : RES40 - Interest Payment Notification

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) Bond code: RES40

ISIN: ZAG000147471 ("Resilient")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 July 2022:

Bond code:

RES40

ISIN:

ZAG000147471

Coupon:

6.083%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 4 549 750.68

Interest period:

13 April 2022 to 12 July 2022

Payment date:

13 July 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

23 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Resilient REIT Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
