Resilient REIT : RES40 - Interest Payment Notification

Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) Bond code: RES40

ISIN: ZAG000147471 ("Resilient")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 July 2022:

Bond code: RES40 ISIN: ZAG000147471 Coupon: 6.083% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 549 750.68 Interest period: 13 April 2022 to 12 July 2022 Payment date: 13 July 2022 Date Convention: Following Business Day 23 June 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)