Resilient REIT : RES40 - Interest Payment Notification

Resilient REIT Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF
LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) Bond code: RES40
ISIN: ZAG000147471 ("Resilient")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 13 July 2022:
|
Bond code:
|
RES40
|
ISIN:
|
ZAG000147471
|
Coupon:
|
6.083%
|
Interest amount due:
|
ZAR 4 549 750.68
|
Interest period:
|
13 April 2022 to 12 July 2022
|
Payment date:
|
13 July 2022
|
Date Convention:
|
Following Business Day
|
23 June 2022
|
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Resilient REIT Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:08 UTC.