Resilient REIT : RES49 - Interest Payment Notification

Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) Bond code: RES49

ISIN: ZAG000167115 ("Resilient")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 3 August 2022:

Bond code: RES49 ISIN: ZAG000167115 Coupon: 6.750% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 678 767.12 Interest period: 3 May 2022 to 2 August 2022 Payment date: 3 August 2022 Date Convention: Following Business Day

14 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)