Resilient REIT : RES52 - Interest Payment Notification

Resilient REIT Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF
LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)
Bond code: RES52 ISIN: ZAG000176157 ("Resilient")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:
Bond code:
RES52
ISIN:
ZAG000176157
Coupon:
6.250%
Interest amount due:
ZAR 9 583 047.95
Interest period:
9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022
Payment date:
8 August 2022
Date Convention:
Following Business Day
25 July 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Resilient REIT Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.