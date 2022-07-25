Resilient REIT : RES52 - Interest Payment Notification

Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Bond code: RES52 ISIN: ZAG000176157 ("Resilient")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:

Bond code: RES52 ISIN: ZAG000176157 Coupon: 6.250% Interest amount due: ZAR 9 583 047.95 Interest period: 9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022 Payment date: 8 August 2022 Date Convention: Following Business Day

25 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)