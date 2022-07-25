Log in
    RES   ZAE000209557

RESILIENT REIT LIMITED

(RES)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
55.62 ZAR   +0.82%
06:04aRESILIENT REIT : RES52 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
07/14RESILIENT REIT : RES49 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
07/12RESILIENT REIT : RES50 - Interest Payment Notification
PU
Resilient REIT : RES52 - Interest Payment Notification

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Resilient REIT Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration No. 2002/016851/06) Company code: BIRPIF

LEI: 378900F37FF47D486C58 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

Bond code: RES52 ISIN: ZAG000176157 ("Resilient")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due 8 August 2022:

Bond code:

RES52

ISIN:

ZAG000176157

Coupon:

6.250%

Interest amount due:

ZAR 9 583 047.95

Interest period:

9 May 2022 to 7 August 2022

Payment date:

8 August 2022

Date Convention:

Following Business Day

25 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Resilient REIT Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
