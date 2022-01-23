Resimac : Update - Notification of buy-back - RMC

For personal use only

Name of entity

RESIMAC GROUP LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Reason for update

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

RMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

30,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

5,000

