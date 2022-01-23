Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Resimac Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    RMC   AU0000033094

RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED

(RMC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/21 12:10:19 am
1.835 AUD   -3.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resimac : Update - Notification of buy-back - RMC

01/23/2022 | 04:54pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

RESIMAC GROUP LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

RMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

30,000

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

5,000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RESIMAC GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

55095034003

1.3

ASX issuer code

RMC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

13/12/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

21/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

24/1/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

RMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

408,792,525

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

40,800,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

29/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

28/12/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resimac Group Limited published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 509 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 105 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 750 M 540 M 538 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
Chart RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resimac Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,84 AUD
Average target price 3,12 AUD
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott McWilliam Chief Executive Officer
Jason Azzopardi Chief Financial Officer
Warren John McLeland Chairman
Majid Muhammad General Manager-Technology
Susan Hansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED-3.42%540
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED5.68%59 679
ORIX CORPORATION5.69%25 419
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-4.25%24 309
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-4.34%8 115
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-4.21%7 737