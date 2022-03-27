Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Resimac Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMC   AU0000033094

RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED

(RMC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/25 01:10:07 am EDT
1.64 AUD   +1.23%
05:51pRESIMAC : Update - Notification of buy-back - RMC
PU
03/24RESIMAC : Application for quotation of securities - RMC
PU
03/22RESIMAC : Update - Notification of buy-back - RMC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resimac : Update - Notification of buy-back - RMC

03/27/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary



Name of entity

RESIMAC GROUP LTD

Announcement type Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

RMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 1,176,021

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 37,585

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity RESIMAC GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RMC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Daily buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

Registration number 55095034003

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 13/12/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 25/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back RMC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back



Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details



Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

408,792,525

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

40,800,000

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Bell Potter Securities Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No



Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 29/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

28/12/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resimac Group Limited published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 495 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 100 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net Debt 2022 14 699 M 11 034 M 11 034 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,73x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 669 M 503 M 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,1x
EV / Sales 2023 31,9x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resimac Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,64 AUD
Average target price 2,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target 72,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott McWilliam Chief Executive Officer
Jason Azzopardi Chief Financial Officer
Warren John McLeland Chairman
Majid Muhammad General Manager-Technology
Susan Hansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESIMAC GROUP LIMITED-13.68%503
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.06%55 345
ORIX CORPORATION3.79%23 278
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.95%19 115
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.01%8 203
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.72%7 883