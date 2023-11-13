Resimac Group Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in residential mortgage and asset finance lending business. The Company is focused on distributing prime and specialist products across multiple channels. It operates primarily in Australia and New Zealand, originating a quality loan portfolio, loan servicing capability, and global funding program. It offers a suite of lending products to consumers and commercial borrowers across its wholly owned subsidiaries. These products include residential home loans, consumer finance, and small and medium enterprises (SME) finance. It also offers home loans directly to consumers via its homeloans.com.au brand, with a range of smart and transparent home loan solutions that borrowers can apply for using its end-to-end online application. It offers a range of financial solutions for SMEs and commercial borrowers through its Resimac Asset Finance brand. Its subsidiaries include Resimac Asset Finance Pty Limited and RESIMAC NZ Home Loans Ltd.

Sector Consumer Lending